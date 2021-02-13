Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana voted to acquit.
“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty,” the state's senior senator, a Repblican, said.
Trump was acquitted on a 57-43 vote; a two-thirds vote is needed to convict in impeachment.
Cassidy was one of seven Republicans to cross party lines and vote "guilty."
Kennedy, also a Republican, made four main points in explaining his vote:
- “The merits of the Democrats’ case were not even close.
- “The president is no longer the president. We were asked to impeach a guy in Florida.
- “The Democrats charged President Trump with inciting a riot through his [Jan. 6] speech, but then the Democrats introduced evidence that the riot was pre-planned. The Democrats disproved their own case.
- “Both parties should be big tents, but those big tents should each have a big door to kick out extremists who exist on both sides.”
The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting the riot in the U.S. Capitol building last month that killed five people and interfered with the certification of the presidential election results.
Cassidy, who handily won re-election last year, drew fierce criticism from many Republicans in Louisiana earlier this week when he voted to proceed with the impeachment trial. And some Louisiana Republicans swiftly condemned is vote to convict Saturday.
"You no longer represent the majority of people in Louisiana who recently voted you into office," State Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Iberia/Vermillion and head of the House Republican caucus tweeted at Cassidy. "You are part of the problem with DC. Don’t expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana!"
