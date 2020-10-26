Gov. John Bel Edwards and local leaders Monday morning formally announced the opening of wider stretch of heavily traveled Interstate 10 between Highland Road and La. Hwy. 73 in suburban Ascension Parish.

The $72 million expansion added a new lane in each direction on the nearly seven-mile corridor used by about 95,000 motorists per day.

The work also included the replacement of two bridges on the I-10 overpass above Highland Road.

They were replaced by one large overpass that includes three, 12-foot travel lanes in each direction separated by a two-foot barrier.

Edwards said the project, which began in early 2018, used creative financing amid Louisiana's $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs.

"We are doing an awful lot with the resources we have," he said.

The corridor is the site of daily slowdowns and backups during morning and evening rush hours.

"The widening project is going to be transformative," said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who is on the Nov. 3 ballot seeking her second term.

"Interstates, like I-10, serve as lifelines for state and local communities," Broome said.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said motorists who account for about $500 million in annual salaries use the La. Hwy. 30 corridor daily.

"We have a lot of Ascension residents who work right here in EBR," Cointment said.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the newly-expanded corridor was mostly finished Oct. 17.

"The commercial opportunities and advantages offered by the completion of this project will be immense, as this is a heavily-traveled freight corridor and the main corridor used by motorists traveling between Baton Rouge and the growing suburban areas of northern Ascension Parish," Wilson said.

He said the wider interstate will provide immediate relief for motorists.

The work was financed in part with unused federal funds from other states state officials were able to garner.

Edwards said the money was originally earmarked for the Acadiana area but plans changed because of the need for traffic relief in southeast Baton Rouge.

The overhaul also included the raising of the La. Hwy. 928/Bluff Road bridge by nine inches to comply with updated federal interstate rules.

