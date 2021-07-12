Edwin W. Edwards died Monday morning. His death naturally prompted a lot of reactions. Here are a few.
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor. Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly.
Former U.S. Mary Landrieu
"Edwin Edwards was a gifted and talented politician who advanced the cause of racial and social justice in Louisiana at pivotal moments in our history. His rise from very humble beginnings to the highest office in our state, attest to his skill, intelligence and charisma. We are grateful for his many positive contributions to our state."
Richard Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Companies
"I was saddened to learn of the passing of Governor Edwin Edwards this morning. I was fortunate to visit with him within the past month to discuss Acadian's 50th anniversary, and we reminisced about how his administrations supported our company and our employee-owners over the years. One of the lasting memories I will have of Governor Edwards is how adamant he was that the rural areas of Louisiana receive the same high level of emergency care we provided in the more populated areas.
During our visit, his memory was as sharp as his legendary wit. He made a profound impact on Louisiana during his unprecedented four terms as governor. He deeply loved Louisiana and her people.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome
Louisiana has lost one of its greatest and most well-known governors of our time. Edwin Edwards was a statesman and family man whose charisma and charm were legendary. He was known as a skillful politician, a consummate public servant, and a master communicator who made everyone feel important."
David Duke, Edwards' opponent in the 1991 governor's runoff
I opposed a lot of his political views, and he opposed a lot of mine. But he always had an elegance and jovial sense. A few dozen times we talked outside of the spotlight, quietly, backstage. I think he actually respected me as a worthy opponent. He gave me the impression on a personal level that he respected me. Edwards once told me he was amazed by my vote in Acadiana, among his beloved constituency. He said he never thought he would lose the White vote there to another White candidate. He said he won those parishes because of the Black vote. That was a nice thing for him to say to me. That was not something he would acknowledge publicly.