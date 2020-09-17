A section of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge is set to have lanes closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

I-10 westbound between Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive will have lane closures, weather permitting, on Friday from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning; Saturday from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning and Sunday from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning.

At least one lane will be open at all times.

The closures are needed for bridge joint repairs and related work, DOTD said.

