WASHINGTON — There is a lot riding on the Tigers when they take on rival Alabama on Saturday — on and off the field.

As has become a customary tradition, several Louisiana politicians have entered into "friendly" wagers with their Alabama counterparts over the game's outcome.

If the Tigers win, Louisiana officials will be chowing down on Alabama-made Conecuh Sausage, Dreamland BBQ and pecans.

If the Crimson Tide pulls off another win this year, Alabama leaders will be treated to Louisiana's finest seafood, alligator meat, Boudin and Popeye's spicy fried chicken.

Here's how the bets line up:

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, v. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama

Scalise has put up a wager of Boudin, alligator meat and Abita beer.

Byrne has offered Yellowhammer Brewery, Conecuh Sausage and Dreamland BBQ.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, v. U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama

Kennedy has put on the line "as much extra-spicy Popeyes fried chicken as the senator can eat."

Shelby is betting a double serving of hickory-smoked Conecuh Sausage.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) v Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R)

Edwards has bet fresh Louisiana seafood from Tony's.

Ivey said she'll pay him in Priesters Pecans products if the Tide loses.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, v. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Alabama

Johnson and Palmer have taken a different approach. Under their bet, the winner will get to display their team’s helmet in the other member’s office for a week. Fun fact: Palmer was a walk-on to Alabama's JV squad in college under legendary coach Bear Bryant.