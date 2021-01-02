WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana joined Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in announcing Saturday that they will oppose certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Congress meets Wednesday to review the Electoral College outcome, joining 9 GOP Senate colleagues in demanding a 10-day delay to allow an emergency "audit" of results in a handful of states where President Donald Trump disputes the outcome.
Such a delay would put the outcome of the election in doubt until Jan. 16, just four days before the inauguration.
NEWS: 11 Republican senators say they'll "vote on January 6 to reject the electors" from certain states.Ted CruzRon JohnsonJames LankfordSteve DainesJohn KennedyMarsha BlackburnMike BraunCynthia LummisRoger MarshallBill HagertyTommy TubervilleFull joint statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/R73V943g7e— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 2, 2021
Biden won a decisive 306-232 victory in the Electoral College, and collected 7 million more votes nationwide than Trump.
Roughly 60 federal and state courts have rejected Trump's allegations of fraud, ballot manipulation or constitutional violations as states expanded mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Supreme Court twice refused to overturn Biden's victory, as Kennedy, Cruz, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, U.S. Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, U.S. Senator-elect Roger Marshall of Kansas, U.S. Senator-elect Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and and U.S. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama noted in a statement issued Saturday afternoon announcing their intention to object to Biden's win, and demanding the emergency audit.
