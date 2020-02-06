WASHINGTON — During a celebratory address marking his impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump heaped praise upon Louisiana Republicans who have been among his closest allies.

"Fortunately we have great men and women who came to our defense. If we didn't, this would have been a horrific incident for our country," Trump said during the unscripted White House address Thursday that stretched for more than an hour and included personal mentions for many Republican lawmakers who voted against impeaching and convicting Trump.

All of the Republican members of the Louisiana delegation opposed Trump's impeachment. Several of them received special recognition during the address, which Trump called a celebration of his acquittal.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Republican, sat on the front row alongside other Republican leaders.

Trump spent more than seven minutes praising Scalise and retelling what happened in the 2017 congressional baseball shooting and its aftermath. Scalise almost died after taking a bullet to the hip when a gunman opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for the charity baseball game. Trump visited the hospital the night of the shooting and stayed in regular contact with Scalise during his recovery. The president has since taken to calling Scalise "my Steve" and often remarks about his bravery.

"What a guy," Trump said Thursday to an applauding audience of his supporters, including members of Congress, Trump's cabinet, his attorneys and his family.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Bossier City attorney, was among House Republicans picked to serve on Trump's defense team as the impeachment saga entered the Senate trial phase. Trump said Johnson appeared to come from "central casting" for the role, using a showbiz phrase he often goes to when describing someone he thinks looks the part for the role they play.

"You can represent me anytime," Trump said.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who is facing his first Senate re-election bid this fall, won Trump's praise for his efforts on health care.

"When I need to know about health insurance, preexisting conditions and individual mandates, I call Bill."