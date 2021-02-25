Known for his colorful tropes, U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy apologized for going too far, Politico reported.
The Madisonville Republican said during a committee hearing Thursday that he was sorry for calling Neera Tanden “a neo-socialist, left-of-Lenin whack job.”
The 50-year-old nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget has been attacked for making partisan statement criticizing Republicans.
"I apologize. I was searching for a word for extremist, which I think is more neutral," Kennedy said, according to Politico. "And I should have said extremist. I never should have said whack job."
He offered the apology after an interview on an another subject but said he had “felt bad about that all day” on Wednesday after tagging Tanden with the barb.