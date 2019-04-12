Today in The Rundown: X
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 55
Days until election day: 183
The News
Governor's race: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Ralph Abraham met for the first time on the campaign trail Thursday, squaring off in a forum hosted by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana that focused on a wide range of policy issues. https://bit.ly/2GjUsgl
Health care: Large majorities of Louisiana residents support Medicaid expansion and want the state to establish protections for pre-existing medical conditions if the Affordable Care Act is tossed out by the courts. https://bit.ly/2PcQLMl
Church fires: The son of a St. Landry Parish deputy was arrested in connections with the fires at several black churches in the region. https://bit.ly/2Id0q4z
Happening today
Louisiana Ethics Board meets at 9 a.m. at the LaSalle Building in Baton Rouge. (View the Agenda)
At the Capitol
- House is out until 4 p.m. Monday, and the Senate reconvenes at 5 p.m. Monday.
Governor's schedule
- 9 a.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Information Center of Louisiana at Holiday Inn Baton Rouge South.
Tweet beat
Here are the members of Congress taking part in @SteveScalise’s 12th Annual Offshore Energy Tour on Tuesday. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/DxsMClL5Hx— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 11, 2019
.@DocAbraham was folksy during the first gov forum this year in Louisiana. Talked about what he hears from people at church, at his doctor's office, at the grocery store. No signs of personal animosity between him and @LouisianaGov #lalege #lagov— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) April 11, 2019
Boy oh boy, Louisiana sure likes Medicaid expansion. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/rpqpnuYA4F pic.twitter.com/s3mMySydIL— Mike Henderson (@ProfMHenderson) April 11, 2019
Edwards commended the three pastors and their congregations: "All of you and your members have shown incredible grace and faith in the midst of this tragic and painful loss you have suffered."He said we should pray for them, and the accused.— Katie Gagliano (@katie_gagliano) April 11, 2019
First question: who is your favorite past governor of La? @JohnBelforLA: Kathleen Blanco@DocAbraham: Mike Foster and John McKeithen. Edwards: "I'm not old enough to remember" McKeithen Abraham: "That hurts, John Bel" #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 11, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to