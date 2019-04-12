BR.wildspringfling0047.adv bf.jpg
Buy Now

Azaleas provide a pop of spring color along with a bright blue sky at the State Capitol gardens Tuesday March 19, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Today in The Rundown: X

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 55

Days until election day: 183

The News

Governor's race: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Ralph Abraham met for the first time on the campaign trail Thursday, squaring off in a forum hosted by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana that focused on a wide range of policy issues. https://bit.ly/2GjUsgl 

Health care: Large majorities of Louisiana residents support Medicaid expansion and want the state to establish protections for pre-existing medical conditions if the Affordable Care Act is tossed out by the courts. https://bit.ly/2PcQLMl 

Church fires: The son of a St. Landry Parish deputy was arrested in connections with the fires at several black churches in the region. https://bit.ly/2Id0q4z

Happening today 

Louisiana Ethics Board meets at 9 a.m. at the LaSalle Building in Baton Rouge. (View the Agenda)

At the Capitol

  • House is out until 4 p.m. Monday, and the Senate reconvenes at 5 p.m. Monday.

Governor's schedule

  • 9 a.m. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Information Center of Louisiana at Holiday Inn Baton Rouge South. 

Tweet beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or skarlin@theadvocate.com

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments