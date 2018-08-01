Louisiana regulators approved lowering monthly electricity bills for Entergy customers now that expenses of getting the power back on after hurricanes Katrina and Rita have been paid.
“We’ve had a series of rate decreases over the past year,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, starting with a refund because the utility’s tax liabilities went down in December. This latest reduction begins with the August bills, which started going out Monday.
The five-elected members of the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the change Wednesday at its monthly meeting.
Residential customers of the old Entergy Louisiana, which covers New Orleans suburbs up to Arkansas line, will see a reduction of about $4.35 for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. The monthly bill in July for 1,000 kWh of electricity was $99.98.
For legacy Entergy Gulf States, which covers much of Baton Rouge through Acadiana to Texas, a residential customer will pay about $2.57 less for 1,000 kWh on a bill that was $90.26 last month.
Since 2005, when the hurricane costs were incurred, the two legacy companies have consolidated into Entergy Louisiana, which services 1 million customers – almost half the state.
A typical residential customer in Louisiana buys about 1,300 kWh of electricity each month.
Monthly bills generally are base rates, which includes a profit margin for the investor-owned utility companies; plus the cost of fuel to run electricity generating plants; and various fees, including a surcharge to repay to costs of getting the lights back on after a storm.
The surcharge will drop about 60 percent because Katrina and Rita costs have been paid. But costs for hurricanes Gustave and Ike, which will be repaid in August 2022, and Hurricane Isaac, which will be repaid in 2026, still remain.
Flooding and high winds from back-to-back storms in 2005 crippled much of the state’s infrastructure and caused a massive diaspora of Louisiana residents to other states.
After Hurricane Katrina, utilities had been able to restore power to about three-quarters of their customers when 23 days later Hurricane Rita came ashore. More than 21,000 poles, 12,600 distribution transformers and miles of wire were torn down during the two storms.
Entergy brought in about 13,000 workers from other states. It took 42 days for Entergy to restore all power to the customers that could accept it. The recovery cost $966 million and under state law, Entergy’s customers had to pay.
Afraid that the costs, if repaid using traditional methods, would cause a dramatic spike in the monthly bills, the utility and the Public Service Commission decided to sell bonds that were low interest because they were securitized by the surcharge on customer bills. Bonds, which is the usual way governments take out loans, were sold in 2008 and repaid in full last month.
“We worked closely with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and other elected officials to put a mechanism in place to secure low-interest bonds that saved our customers hundreds of millions in financing costs,” May said.
