Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes will be allowed to try a defamation lawsuit he filed in 2020 against The Times-Picayune and The Advocate over the wording of a 2019 opinion piece that criticized him.
Hughes’ peers on the state’s high court voted 6-0 against hearing an appeal on the question filed by the newspapers. Hughes recused himself from the vote.
The Supreme Court’s decision clears the way for the case to be tried in Iberville Parish, where Hughes filed his suit. He claims the newspaper defamed him in a 2019 editorial that followed a series of stories detailing how Hughes had sent secret apology letters to people who had cases before him in the late 1990s, when he was a district judge.
The stories centered on a custody case involving a 5-year-old boy whose stepfather had allegedly abused him. Hughes ruled in March 1999 that the boy should stay with his mother -- whose attorney at some point began dating Hughes – even though the stepfather was still facing criminal charges over the alleged abuse. State child-welfare officials objected strenuously to Hughes’ ruling, saying the boy should not be living under the same roof as his stepfather.
Federal prosecutors and the state’s Judiciary Commission investigated Hughes over the case. While he was never charged, he eventually sent an apology letter to the boy’s grandmother, who had fought for custody of the child. She was so upset when Hughes ruled that the child should stay with his mother that she took the boy with her to Mississippi, leading Hughes to order her jailed for 11 days.
Hughes’ beef with the newspapers stems from the wording in an editorial that said he had refused to recuse himself and ruled in favor of the mother, even though he was dating her attorney. Hughes complained that the editorial failed to note that, by the time he ruled, the attorney, Berkley Durbin, had withdrawn as counsel in the custody case – though she continued to serve as a lawyer for the family in other ways, such as representing the stepfather in his criminal case.
After Hughes filed his lawsuit in 2020, the newspapers filed a “special motion to strike” under Louisiana’s anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation law. The anti-SLAPP law requires a plaintiff to establish they have a substantial likelihood of winning a lawsuit before the claim can proceed; it is designed to prevent public officials from filing nuisance lawsuits to silence critics.
But Iberville Parish Judge Kevin Kimball in November 2020 denied the newspapers’ motion and awarded Hughes $5,000 in attorney’s fees and court costs. Last year, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments on an appeal, but ruled against the newspapers. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court denied a request for writs from the newspapers.
That ruling clears the way for a trial of the matter in Iberville Parish.
After the newspapers’ stories on Hughes, the state Supreme Court amended its secretive disciplinary rules, allowing its investigations to become public earlier in the process than it had previously and allowing complainants to air their gripes publicly.