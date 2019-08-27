State officials have the authority to trim the speed limit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge but it is too soon to know whether that makes sense, Louisiana's transportation chief said Tuesday morning.

"We want to make an informed decision," said Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development. "We are just not sure what that is yet."

Wilson made his comments one day after an accident on the bridge killed one person, injured at least five others and sparked huge traffic problems.

Westbound Interstate 10 remains closed in the area, with traffic being diverted to U. S. 190.

I-10 eastbound has reopened.

"We are going to look at this particular incident because it is an extreme incident and understand what is the cause of the accident," Wilson said.

A Senate leader said Tuesday safety legislation may be required.

"We have to do better," said Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.

"Whatever we are doing is not working with regards either to monitoring or speed limits or a combination of all of those things," Cortez said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose.

The first crash involved two 18-wheelers and one vehicle, authorities said.

Three tankers and two cargo haulers were then involved in crashes shortly afterwards.

"Inevitably it is 18-wheelers," Cortez said of basin accidents. "We need to demand some type of action with 18-wheelers, reduced speed or something."

Wilson said more information is needed before officials made "drastic" policy changes.

"The fact that you lower it could also be the cause of additional accidents," he said of speed limits.

The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been the site of 1,183 accidents since 2014, including 13 fatalities, according to figures provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Total accidents rose in 2018 by 12 percent over the previous year.

The bridge has been the site of 132 accidents and two fatalities this year, not counting what happened Monday.

Speed limits are reduced on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge for both cars and trucks -- 60 mph and 55 mph respectively.

Those policies stem in part from a deadly pileup on the bridge about two decades ago.

Big trucks are also required to stay in the right lane while crossing the basin, which stems from a state law.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Terry Landry, D-Lafayette, was superintendent of State Police when that massive accident triggered reduced speed limits over the basin.

Landry said doing so had a significant impact on the number of crashes.

He noted that state officials have the power to reduce the speed limit again on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and said the issue is worth examining.

"Obviously they are getting tangled up some kind of way," Landry said of 18-wheelers.

Road construction has been going on for months on both sides of the Atchafalaya.

The stretch of I-10 between I-49 in Lafayette and Breaux Bridge has been the site of 477 crashes since May, 2017, including two fatalities.

The section from near Henderson westward to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has had 137 crashes and no fatalities.

Those work zones are arguably more dangerous than traveling across the Atchafalaya Basin because of narrow lanes and other traffic restrictions.

