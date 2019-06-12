uber signing
Uber and Lyft drivers watch on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, as Gov. John Bel Edwards signs legislation setting uniform rules to govern ridesharing in Louisiana. The bill's sponsors, Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, sitting on the left, and Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, also watch at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. 

 Photo taken by Micah Cormier of the governor's staff

Today in The Rundown: Rideshare apps could be coming to more rural areas of Louisiana; a Baton Rouge businessman renews calls for new leadership at LSU; a bake sale for abortion rights; a proposed special designation for the WWII Museum in New Orleans; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until election day: 122

The News

Rideshare: Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed legislation aimed at expanding ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft statewide. http://bit.ly/2IGffdI

Abortion: More than 50 New Orleans restaurants and bars have signed onto “Just Cause – A Boozy Bake Sale for Reproductive Rights” to raise money for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and the New Orleans Abortion Fund. http://bit.ly/2IAz0nb

LSU: Businessman Richard Lipsey has renewed calls for new leadership at the state's flagship university after an audit raised questions about improper handling of intellectual property. http://bit.ly/2I9C6PV

WWII: Louisiana’s congressional delegation is pushing a proposal that could provide an immeasurable boost to both the finances and publicity for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans: It wants the 75th anniversary of the war’s end next year to be recognized with a federally backed souvenir coin. But it won't be easy: http://bit.ly/2I8AdTv

Congress: Steve Scalise is back out on the baseball field in preparation for this year's Congressional Baseball Game this month. http://bit.ly/2IAhaRe

NFIP: Congress has begun vetting the latest long-term reauthorization proposal for the National Flood Insurance Program that has bipartisan support and the backing of some Louisiana advocates for the program. http://bit.ly/2I7Q6JT

Abortion: Grammy winner John Legend, who advocated in person for Louisiana's criminal justice overhaul a couple of years ago, says Hollywood should consider boycotting Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and other states that pass restrictive abortion laws. http://bit.ly/2IBcZo6

Hollywood South: Two officials representing popular television programs produced in Louisiana have addressed the state's controversial fetal heartbeat abortion law and if production would continue should it become enforceable. http://bit.ly/2IES3wD

Happening today

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in a bill signing ceremony at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System's board meeting at 10 a.m.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

