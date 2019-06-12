Today in The Rundown: Rideshare apps could be coming to more rural areas of Louisiana; a Baton Rouge businessman renews calls for new leadership at LSU; a bake sale for abortion rights; a proposed special designation for the WWII Museum in New Orleans; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Rideshare: Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed legislation aimed at expanding ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft statewide. http://bit.ly/2IGffdI
Abortion: More than 50 New Orleans restaurants and bars have signed onto “Just Cause – A Boozy Bake Sale for Reproductive Rights” to raise money for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and the New Orleans Abortion Fund. http://bit.ly/2IAz0nb
LSU: Businessman Richard Lipsey has renewed calls for new leadership at the state's flagship university after an audit raised questions about improper handling of intellectual property. http://bit.ly/2I9C6PV
WWII: Louisiana’s congressional delegation is pushing a proposal that could provide an immeasurable boost to both the finances and publicity for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans: It wants the 75th anniversary of the war’s end next year to be recognized with a federally backed souvenir coin. But it won't be easy: http://bit.ly/2I8AdTv
Congress: Steve Scalise is back out on the baseball field in preparation for this year's Congressional Baseball Game this month. http://bit.ly/2IAhaRe
NFIP: Congress has begun vetting the latest long-term reauthorization proposal for the National Flood Insurance Program that has bipartisan support and the backing of some Louisiana advocates for the program. http://bit.ly/2I7Q6JT
Abortion: Grammy winner John Legend, who advocated in person for Louisiana's criminal justice overhaul a couple of years ago, says Hollywood should consider boycotting Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and other states that pass restrictive abortion laws. http://bit.ly/2IBcZo6
Hollywood South: Two officials representing popular television programs produced in Louisiana have addressed the state's controversial fetal heartbeat abortion law and if production would continue should it become enforceable. http://bit.ly/2IES3wD
Happening today
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in a bill signing ceremony at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System's board meeting at 10 a.m.
Tweet beat
One new thing I learned about my job is that I will spend much of June thinking about Who Has The Special Pens. #lalege #lagov— Christina Stephens 👩🏻💻 (@CEStephens) June 11, 2019
Context people may not know: @RepMikeJohnson's dad was a firefighter who was horrifically injured in a fire in Shreveport in the 1980s and wasn't supposed to live. He survived, died a couple of years ago. Johnson was among handful of lawmakers for this testimony today. #lagov https://t.co/VzQBYx27kI— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 12, 2019
.@Uber and @lyft go statewide! @LouisianaGov signs HB 575. Credit to @Mageefor53 and @RickWardLA for ushering through the legislative process. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/7gXZ6MomPK— Micah Cormier (@micahjcormier) June 11, 2019
Inbox: POTUS has nominated Halil “Sul” Ozerden of Mississippi to serve as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The court's jurisdiction includes Louisiana and Texas. #lagov #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 11, 2019
Inbox: @RepMikeJohnson and @RepAbraham will host a joint town hall meeting at Leesville City Hall at 4 pm Friday. #lalege #lagov @townhallproject— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 11, 2019
.@LAGOP sent news release this morning about this dubious poll and, as expected, repeatedly mentions possibility of another Democrat entering race. As I said in this thread yesterday, no signs that will happen, but Republicans would certainly like to see it. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/5zQS8yhcKZ— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 11, 2019
. @AGJeffLandry will be in Nebraska tomorrow at Creighton University School of Law for an @FTC hearing about antitrust enforcement against tech companies. #lalege #lagov— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) June 11, 2019
The #OpioidCrisis is putting our children's lives at risk. Go to https://t.co/hIa8eaFdKI to learn how you can help protect your children. #lagov #lalege #EndOverdose pic.twitter.com/BmVyyByx7s— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) June 11, 2019
In response to @sweetjlowe ‘s concerns that HR145 was brought for the wrong reasons I’d like it to be known that I requested this study on behalf of a constituent in my district. Who had concerns based on reports from Rhode Island&Brussels regarding environmental & health effects pic.twitter.com/wyzzPWpz9d— Neil Abramson (@NeilAbramson) June 11, 2019
Fun fact: @KimHunterReed gave me my first job out of college working for Gov. Blanco. So great to have her back home fighting for LA’s students alongside @LouisianaGov. Congratulations on your one year anniversary. #lagov https://t.co/eIhWgnnyeb— Richard Carbo (@richardacarbo) June 12, 2019
