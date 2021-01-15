GONZALES — Robert Poche', Ascension Parish's registrar of voters for nearly 40 years, is expected to retire at the end of the month.
Parish officials said they are looking for applicants for his replacement. The deadline is Jan 28. The Parish Council makes the appointment, parish officials said.
The parish registrar's office plays an important role in the machinery of elections each year, verifying registered voters and determining polling places and precinct boundaries. The office is also involved in the occasional recall petition, verifying signatures belonging to registered voters.
Under Poche', the parish office has also been involved in the redistricting of council and other local seats after the decennial census.
Louisiana and Ascension Parish are about start that process anew this year after the 2020 census is released.
Applications should be submitted in person at the Council Secretary’s Office located at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, 615 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Applications can be accessed on the Ascension Parish website: http://www.ascensionparish.net.
Applicants must be registered voters in Ascension and must have one of the following at the time of appointment: a baccalaureate degree from an accredited institution and two years of full-time, professional work experience; an associate’s degree from an accredited institution and four years of full-time, professional work experience; seven years of full-time, professional work experience; or five years of full-time employment in a Registrar’s Office in Louisiana.