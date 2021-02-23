Have a question for Gov. John Bel Edwards about vaccines or lifting coronavirus restrictions or anything else?
Join us for a Town Hall with the governor at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on NOLA.com and theadvocate.com.
Our editor, Peter Kovacs, will collect your questions and we’ll find out together what Edwards has to say. If you have anything you think we should ask, please submit your question in the form below. It would help to know your name and hometown, but those details are optional.
This week’s Town Hall is sponsored by AARP.