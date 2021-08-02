The COVID crisis is back, just as schools are reopening, football season is approaching, and the economy is beginning to gather steam.

Will there be new restrictions for Louisiana? Should vaccines be required? What will the school year look like?

Join us for a virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with Gov. John Bel Edwards, and our editor, Peter Kovacs, will ask those questions and whatever else you want to know.

Another mask mandate in Louisiana? Officials are considering it as COVID overwhelms hospitals With the highly contagious delta variant ripping through Louisiana and overwhelming hospitals statewide, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the publi…

The event will be live from 11:30-12:15 on NOLA.com and theadvocate.com. It is sponsored by AARP.

Please submit your question in the form below. Can't see the form? Click here.