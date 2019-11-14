WASHINGTON — With the clock winding down on the Louisiana governor's race, the Republican National Committee is beefing up resources to try to help Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone unseat incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Rick Gorka, an RNC spokesman, confirmed that the national GOP has pumped $2 million into the race and deployed 60 paid staffers. The election is Saturday.

"Louisiana deserves a governor who will be a partner with president Trump," Gorka said Thursday.

Nationally, Republicans have made a big push to reclaim the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. President Donald Trump returns to the state to hold his third rally of the election cycle — the second in less than two weeks — to try to build enthusiasm for Rispone, a long-time Republican supporter who is seeking political office for the first time.

"The current governor doesn’t represent what the state stands for," Trump's son and campaign surrogate Eric Trump said Thursday.

Edwards, surrounded by large signs that displayed positive messages about Louisiana from the White House, said during a news conference Thursday that he believes he will win a second term but acknowledged the pressure from the national Republicans.

"At this point, it’s a function of getting the vote out on Saturday," he said. “We leave nothing to chance.”

Sabato's Crystal Ball, an analysis through the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, updated its projection in the race from "toss-up" to "leans Democratic," on Thursday.

Rispone has embraced the nationalization of the race and Trump's eagerness to get involved.

But it's also created a bit of a liability for Trump and could become a black eye if Rispone loses, as Democrats ramp up their impeachment probe of the president.

Eric Trump waved off concerns about what it would mean for the president if Edwards wins.

“I think Rispone is going to do really well," Eric Trump said, adding that he is attempting to defeat an incumbent.

He defended his father's track record of campaigning for candidates, except for "one seat with someone who wasn’t popular at all" -- an obvious reference to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican who lost his bid for a second term despite Trump holding a rally for him in the run up to Election Day.

“People’s memories are short,” Eric Trump said. “We’re crushing them.”