Louisiana highway fatalities shot up 20% in 2021 over 2020, state officials said Wednesday.

The carnage also broke a record for highway deaths set in 2007.

Louisiana had its deadliest Thanksgiving weekend in 7 years, with 20 killed in crashes Louisiana experienced its most deadly Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, in terms of traffic fatalities, state officials said Thursday.

The state experienced 997 highway fatalities last year and 914 crashes.

Both represent increases of 20% over the previous year, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The totals in 2020 were 762 crashes and 828 fatalities.

The previous record for highway fatalities was 993, which was set in 2007.

"It is extremely disheartening to see our highway fatality statistics soaring in the wrong direction," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.

"We consistently stress to everybody the dangers of distracted and impaired driving and the importance of seat belts but we have to do better," Wilson said.

+3 Louisiana ranks almost last for highway and bridge conditions, national report shows Louisiana ranks 35th in the U.S. in overall cost effectiveness and highway conditions but finished in the bottom tier of most key indicators, …

"Having nearly a thousand fatalities on the road in a year is inexcusable, unacceptable and frightening, especially when the vast majority of them are preventable," he added.

"There is not one parish in the state that did not witness at least one accident."

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Why road deaths showed a major increase is unclear but more traffic in 2021 than 2020, which marked the start of the coronavirus pandemic, may be one factor.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also decried the hike in road deaths.

"The fact that there are an average of three deaths per days on Louisiana highways is unacceptable," Edwards said.

State crash data shows that, between 2017-20, a total of 40% of highway fatalities involved alcohol.

Interstates accounted for 122 deaths, including 54 on Interstate 10, far more than I-12, I-20, I-55 and I-49.

Louisiana State Police Commander Col. Lamar Davis said improvements require a partnership between law enforcement and motorists.

"We will continue to raise awareness through ongoing enforcement of dangerous driving behavior and community education and outreach," Davis said.

"However, we encourage all drivers and occupants to always remain properly restrained, avoid all distractions behind the wheel and never drive impaired."

Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, said the deaths are both tragic and preventable.

"While there are certain outcomes we cannot alter roadway deaths are a public safety crisis that we can do something about," Freeman said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.