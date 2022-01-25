The Louisiana Public Service Commission upended its historic way of doing business by accepting a $1.5 billion plan for cooperatives to buy power for the next 20 years from utility companies in other states and to build a $750 million state of the art generating plant in Iberville Parish.

Entergy or Cleco traditionally sold all the electricity a rural cooperative would use. Under the contract approved Tuesday five of the co-ops, which service about 119,000 customers, will rely on a “portfolio of power” buying different amounts of power – the total of which will meet the needs of their 119,00 customers – from two out-of-state firms that will have to transmit power into Louisiana, three companies using solar power, and a new plant that will be built near Plaquemine by a company from New Jersey.

Rural cooperatives were established in the 1930s during the New Deal to provide power to rural areas that were not cost effective for private businesses to service. Rather than shareholders owning the utility, as is the case for Entergy, the cooperatives have members who also are the customers.

Louisiana has 12 rural co-ops that service about 900,000 customers in mostly rural areas. All of them are at various stages of contracting power to sell to their members.

This agreement could provide a road map for the other cooperatives, said PSC Chair Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge.

Greene likes to use an example of a cook cutting off the ends of a roast because that’s the way grandma did it, only to find out later that she did what she did because the pan wasn’t big enough.

“We have different pots and pans now,” Greene said. By which Greene means that Louisiana’s involvement with Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a not-for-profit that operates the power grid across 15 U.S. states and Manitoba in Canada. MISO handles the sales of excess power across state lines.

“Now with the market the way it is and some renewables, it’s possible to do this as a portfolio,” rather than a single contract, Greene said after the five-hour hearing. “It’s important for us to consider that maybe there’s a different way of ratemaking.”

The numbers suggest that customers of the five cooperatives would pay roughly 30% less on their monthly bills than they’re paying now, Greene said.

Greene served his last meeting as chair as the five-elected regulators chose Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III to chair the commission in 2022. Boissiere lives in New Orleans, which is regulated by the City Council, but his district stretches up the Mississippi River into north Baton Rouge.

Administrative Law Judge Decision on 1803 case 0111422 Chief Administrative Law Judge Melanie Verzwyvelt decision on 1803 power purchase

Cleco and Entergy both opposed the deal, arguing that in times of great need – the summer when air conditions are cranked up, after hurricanes, and desperately cold temperatures like last February – movement of the additional power may be curtailed leading to blackouts in Louisiana. Both pointed out, repeatedly, that their electricity-making plants are in Louisiana.

“If there’s not enough generation to go around, ultimately there’s going to be a reliability issue,” said Randy Young, a Baton Rouge lawyer representing Cleco Cajun.

PSC Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, R-Metairie, raised the concerns that should there be hiccup in providing electricity under the contract, the customers will be called upon to make up the difference. PSC regulators have the authority to find that a cost from a private utility should paid by the owners, rather than ratepayers. But in co-ops, customers and owners are on in the same. He was the only one of the five commissioners to vote against the contract.

Skrmetta likened the portfolio concept to the absurdly complex Rube Goldberg designs to accomplish simple tasks.

Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative Inc.; South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association joined with Beauregard Electric Cooperative Inc.; Claiborne Electric Cooperative Inc.; and Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative Inc. to form the 1803 Electric Cooperative Inc. to handle the contract for new power. Thirty-one bidders rendered nearly 200 offers before the group settled on the portfolio concept.

In the contract, Kindle Energy LLC, of Princeton, N.J., agreed to build a plant that makes electricity using the latest natural gas turbine technology. The plant is called Magnolia Power LLC. Additionally, the 1803 coalition will purchase renewable and solar energy from Bayou Galion Solar Project LLC, Bayou Chicot Solar LLC; and Bayou Teche Solar LLC.; as well power from Exelon Generation Company LLC, whose closest generating plant is in Alabama; and Calpine Energy Services L.P., based in Houston.

Entergy and Cleco Cajun challenged the contract. The deal was litigated before Chief Administrative Law Judge Melanie Verzwyvelt, who on Jan. 14 agreed with the contract.