Though he has kept a relatively low profile for the past four years since leaving office, former Louisiana Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal has been stepping out politically over the past few months.
In addition to more frequent interviews on national television news shows, Jindal has been publishing op-eds in The Wall Street Journal and the National Review, among other conservative outlets.
On Thursday, America Next – the conservative policy group Jindal launched in October 2013, prior to running for president – released a television commercial sharply criticizing Democratic officials and governors for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Identified as the group’s honorary chairman, Jindal appeared for a six-minute interview by Stephanie Myers of OAN. One America News Network brags about being to the right of conservative Fox News.
The ad campaign vilifies Democrats in general and in particular U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the San Francisco Democrat that has always been a favored target among Republicans. Pelosi, the commercial alleges, has used the crisis to bail out of states it calls "poorly managed" by Democratic governors.
At one point, Myers asked what Jindal would have done had he still been Louisiana’s governor.
“Stephanie, that’s a great question,” Jindal replied. Then dropping into his old form from his days as a Louisiana politico, Jindal spoke without taking a breath for 90 seconds, stringing together sound bytes, saying “American families” eight times, but not really answering the question directly.
“These blue state politicians, these blue state governors, these blue city mayors, need to reopen their economies. We can do it in a safe way. But instead of trying to help American families get jobs, they want to create more government dependence, spend money we don’t have. Let’s be honest whenever the government spends money that is money it is taking from other taxpayers,” Jindal said.