Today in The Rundown: Louisiana's views on hot topics of abortion and climate change; Medicaid contracts draw scrutiny; women run for Legislature in record numbers; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 58
Days until runoff: 93
Days until inauguration: 131
The News
Law enforcement: Addressing twin mass shootings this month and the suicide of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke at a national gathering of police in New Orleans this week. http://bit.ly/2Z4ecP8
Saints: Louisiana's Supreme Court has ruled that the NFL can hold off, for now, on providing documents and answering questions in a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit over referees' failure to call crucial penalties in a January playoff game won by the Los Angeles Rams. http://bit.ly/2Z4oK0v
Abortion: A new poll has found nearly a quarter of Louisiana voters oppose abortion in all cases — more than any other state. http://bit.ly/300qOE5
Energy: Louisiana is preparing to enter a complex agreement that could lead to the widespread privatization of energy systems at state agencies and universities throughout the state. http://bit.ly/303SUP1
Health care: A new round of multi-billion-dollar contracts for managing Louisiana’s Medicaid program is drawing scrutiny from some lawmakers and a planned appeal by the losing bidder. http://bit.ly/305rqZd
LA Lege: A record number of women are running for the Louisiana Legislature this year. http://bit.ly/303Upg7
LA Demos: The Louisiana Democratic Party continues to decline under a Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards. http://bit.ly/3052xNl
Offshore drilling: Members of Louisiana's congressional delegation continue to push for the state to receive a bigger cut of the revenues from oil and gas produced in the Gulf of Mexico. http://bit.ly/304pQa0
Flood recovery: The federal government is dedicating millions toward elevating flood-prone Livingston Parish homes. http://bit.ly/300CGWP
Climate change: Sizable majorities of likely voters in Louisiana believe in climate change, say weather is becoming more extreme and that it will affect future generations, according to a new survey. http://bit.ly/306Ssze
ICYMI: Ted L. Jones, an influential lobbyist in Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C., who could trace his Louisiana political lineage back to Earl K. Long, died early Sunday. He was 85. http://bit.ly/3053lBR
ICYMI: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, 92, gives his take on today's politics. http://bit.ly/306T08g
Coming up...
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- State Bond Commission meets today at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force meets today at 10:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Protecting Health Coverage in Louisiana Task Force meets today at 1:30 p.m. in Room 3.
- Revenue Estimating Conference meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority meets Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
Tweet beat
Here's @SteveScalise on King's remarks about rape and incest today: “These comments are wrong and offensive, and underscore why we removed him from his committees.”— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 14, 2019
More events coming up in Louisiana while the delegation is on its recess. @SenJohnKennedy & @RepClayHiggins details. #lalege #lagov #lasen pic.twitter.com/jlJNjx5CbG— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 14, 2019
There are in-kind contributionsAnd then there are in-kind contributions from Drew Brees https://t.co/RbOlz2TodR— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 13, 2019
The Revenue Estimating Conference will start talking next week (at its Aug. 20 meeting) about selecting a replacement for LSU economist Jim Richardson, who is retiring from the conference after decades as the independent arbiter on the panel. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 13, 2019
Debbie Villio of Kenner becomes the third unopposed House candidate taking office in January who has never served in the Legislature. She joins Michael Echols of Monroe and Thomas Pressly of Shreveport. #lalege https://t.co/v7DGmFTgJz— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 14, 2019
The Italian Caucus of the House welcomed a new member from Jefferson Parish yesterday. Debbie Villio was elected after her opposition withdrew. #lalege #italiancaucus pic.twitter.com/UTllyIAXln— Joe Marino III (@RepJoeMarino) August 14, 2019
A look at the status of the contested and uncontested races for #lalege this year. This is a bit more detailed than the last set of maps and shows which parties have fielded candidates in each race. pic.twitter.com/02Vf2iG48w— Jeff Adelson (@jadelson) August 13, 2019
Another withdrawal: "Mike Chicken Commander" Boyter is no longer running for Caddo Parish sheriff. #lalege https://t.co/anGpRR35oo— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) August 13, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.