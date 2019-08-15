Capitol file

Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- File photo, Louisiana Capitol

Today in The Rundown: Louisiana's views on hot topics of abortion and climate change; Medicaid contracts draw scrutiny; women run for Legislature in record numbers; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 58

Days until runoff: 93

Days until inauguration: 131

The News

Law enforcement: Addressing twin mass shootings this month and the suicide of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke at a national gathering of police in New Orleans this week. http://bit.ly/2Z4ecP8

Saints: Louisiana's Supreme Court has ruled that the NFL can hold off, for now, on providing documents and answering questions in a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit over referees' failure to call crucial penalties in a January playoff game won by the Los Angeles Rams. http://bit.ly/2Z4oK0v

Abortion: A new poll has found nearly a quarter of Louisiana voters oppose abortion in all cases — more than any other state. http://bit.ly/300qOE5

Energy: Louisiana is preparing to enter a complex agreement that could lead to the widespread privatization of energy systems at state agencies and universities throughout the state. http://bit.ly/303SUP1

Health care: A new round of multi-billion-dollar contracts for managing Louisiana’s Medicaid program is drawing scrutiny from some lawmakers and a planned appeal by the losing bidder. http://bit.ly/305rqZd

LA Lege: A record number of women are running for the Louisiana Legislature this year. http://bit.ly/303Upg7

LA Demos: The Louisiana Democratic Party continues to decline under a Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards. http://bit.ly/3052xNl

Offshore drilling: Members of Louisiana's congressional delegation continue to push for the state to receive a bigger cut of the revenues from oil and gas produced in the Gulf of Mexico. http://bit.ly/304pQa0

Flood recovery: The federal government is dedicating millions toward elevating flood-prone Livingston Parish homes. http://bit.ly/300CGWP

Climate change: Sizable majorities of likely voters in Louisiana believe in climate change, say weather is becoming more extreme and that it will affect future generations, according to a new survey. http://bit.ly/306Ssze

ICYMI: Ted L. Jones, an influential lobbyist in Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C., who could trace his Louisiana political lineage back to Earl K. Long, died early Sunday. He was 85. http://bit.ly/3053lBR

ICYMI: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, 92, gives his take on today's politics. http://bit.ly/306T08g

Coming up...

At the Capitol

  • Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • State Bond Commission meets today at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force meets today at 10:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Protecting Health Coverage in Louisiana Task Force meets today at 1:30 p.m. in Room 3.
  • Revenue Estimating Conference meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority meets Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments