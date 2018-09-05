Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene recently returned from China with a new member for his family.
Greene and his wife, Kristen, adopted a two and half year-old boy from a special needs orphanage in Zhuhai, China. Boomer Riley Greene took family names from the Baton Rouge Republican and his wife.
With Boomer, the Greenes now have four boys and a daughter – the eldest is 17.
Kristen Greene is a special needs physical therapist and they wanted to adopt a child with Downs Syndrome. “Our family has too much love to give,” she said.
The Greenes worked through a faith-based agency called All God’s Children International, based in Vancouver, Washington. The process took about 17 months.
Greene, an orthopaedic surgeon, represents the Baton Rouge-based District 2 on the five-member PSC, which regulates utilities, trucking and telecommunications companies operating in Louisiana.
He won an October 2017 election to fill out the remaining year when Scott Angelle, of Breaux Bridge, quit to join the Trump administration.
Greene was reelected for a full six-year term when no candidate signed up in July to oppose him.