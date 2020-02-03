WASHINGTON — Rather than looking for controversial, statement making guests, it appears the Louisiana delegation is embracing friends and family as guests for President Donald Trump's third State of the Union speech.

This week's State of the Union, which will be Trump's fourth address to a joint session of Congress since taking office in 2017, will carry the theme "The Great American Comeback."

"In his address, the president will lay out a vision of relentless optimism," a senior administration official said in a preview of the speech. "He will encourage Congress to work with him to continue to build an inclusive economy where the least well-off are making some of the fastest gains and where people of every background are finding new opportunities."

Some members of the Louisiana delegation had not finalized plans for their SOTU guests. U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond have not said who they are bringing. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's office didn't respond to a request for information about his guest.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, is bringing newly-elected State Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, as his guest. Cortez has been a member of the Louisiana Legislature since 2008 — first in the House before moving to the Senate in 2012. He was unanimously elected Senate president last month, succeeding term-limited, long-time lawmaker John Alario of Westwego.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Bossier City Republican who has drawn attention in recent weeks as a member of Trump's defense team, plans to bring his daughter, Abby. Johnson and his wife, Kelly, have four children. He's traditionally brought one of them as his guest.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, is bringing his wife, Laura, a doctor who is an advocate for people who suffer from dyslexia.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, plans to bring long-time friend and supporter Christian Gil of St. Mary Parish. Four years ago, Gil was involved in some Louisiana GOP drama when he called for the party to censure Republicans Jay Dardenne and Scott Angelle because they did not endorse U.S. Sen. David Vitter in his run for governor against Democrat John Bel Edwards in 2015. By a near unanimous vote, the state GOP Central Committee voted down Gil's proposal for a public reprimand of the two.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, got two tickets to the event as a member of leadership, but he gifted them to other members who wanted to bring extra guests. Scalise's tickets went to Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tennessee.

In the past, Trump has included people with Louisiana connections among his personal guests for the address and has told their stories in his speech. The full line-up of his guests hasn't yet been released, and none so far have been from Louisiana.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.