WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision over whether to allow a Louisiana law to take effect and require all abortion providers have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital could come down to a technical issue or could signal a monumental shift in how abortion cases are handled by the court.

As with most cases they hear, the high court justices didn't exactly tip their hands either way when the arguments for and against Act 620 took center stage on Wednesday.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the more left-leaning on the court, asked several questions of both the supporters of the law and those advocating for it to be struck down.

Act 620 overwhelmingly passed the Louisiana Legislature in a bipartisan vote in 2014 and has since become the crux of the reproductive rights debate nationally.

As the high court spent about an hour listening to the arguments for and against the law, hundreds of people rallied outside on both ends of the abortion rights debate.

It's already being trumpeted by supporters and opponents as a law that, if upheld, could pave the way for states to pass laws that tightly restrict, or potentially even ban, abortion — upending the court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Supreme Court struck down a Texas law in 2016 that was nearly identical to Act 620, ruling that it would create a “substantial obstacle in the path of a woman’s choice.”

But the court's make-up has significantly changed, and the state's legal team, under Attorney General Jeff Landry's leadership, argues that there are enough differences from the Texas law that should allow Louisiana's to pass muster.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both Trump appointees who have taken conservative positions in recent rulings, were not on the bench for the court's 5-3 Texas decision.

Just hours before the Louisiana law was set to take effect in February, the court narrowly voted for a temporary delay in its implementation. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh both sided with allowing it to go into effect, while Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the more liberal wing of the court — Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — on agreeing to the delay.

Roberts, who asked several questions during Wednesday's oral arguments about precedent, voted in favor of allowing the Texas law in 2016.

If the admitting privileges law is allowed to take effect, it could signal a willingness by the court to sign off on other reproductive rights issues making their way through the legal system, such as fetal heartbeat laws that would end abortions after about six weeks, and laws that would require patients wait 72 hours between their first clinic visit and when a pregnancy can be terminated.

Louisiana currently bans abortion after 20 weeks and requires two doctors visits, 24 hours apart, before the procedure can be performed.

There are only three clinics across the state — one each in Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and there were fewer than 10,000 abortions in the state in 2017, according to the most recent figures available through the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy outfit that supports abortion rights and tracks statistics. The number has been relatively stable since 2014, when there were 10,150.