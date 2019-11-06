WASHINGTON — Just before the Louisiana governor's race runoff, President Donald Trump is planning to hold another rally for Republican Eddie Rispone — this time in the far northwest corner of the state.

Trump's final Louisiana rally of the cycle — his third in the race to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards — will take place Nov. 14 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

The election is Nov. 16.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, has spent recent days talking up the possibility of Trump returning to the state for a rally in his district.

"THIS WILL BE EPIC!" Johnson wrote in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

Trump previously held a rally in Lake Charles and is rallying tonight in Monroe.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.

President Donald Trump planning to attend LSU-Alabama game on Saturday, report says WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected in Tuscaloosa this weekend to watch No. 2 Alabama take on the No. 1 LSU Tigers, according to a…

President Trump returning to Louisiana to rally support for Eddie Rispone in governor's race WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Monroe on Wednesday in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, who is h…

+6 Donald Trump, Gov. John Bel Edwards make competing 11th-hour pitches to Louisiana voters LAKE CHARLES — On the eve of Louisiana’s primary election that will decide whether Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards will be forced into a Nove…