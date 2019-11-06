WASHINGTON — Just before the Louisiana governor's race runoff, President Donald Trump is planning to hold another rally for Republican Eddie Rispone — this time in the far northwest corner of the state.
Trump's final Louisiana rally of the cycle — his third in the race to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards — will take place Nov. 14 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
The election is Nov. 16.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, has spent recent days talking up the possibility of Trump returning to the state for a rally in his district.
"THIS WILL BE EPIC!" Johnson wrote in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.
Trump previously held a rally in Lake Charles and is rallying tonight in Monroe.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.
