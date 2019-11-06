ACA.trumpgov.042.101219
WASHINGTON — Just before the Louisiana governor's race runoff, President Donald Trump is planning to hold another rally for Republican Eddie Rispone — this time in the far northwest corner of the state.

Trump's final Louisiana rally of the cycle — his third in the race to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards — will take place Nov. 14 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

The election is Nov. 16. 

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, has spent recent days talking up the possibility of Trump returning to the state for a rally in his district.

"THIS WILL BE EPIC!" Johnson wrote in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

Trump previously held a rally in Lake Charles and is rallying tonight in Monroe.

