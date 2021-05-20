Visitation and services for former Gov. Buddy Roemer, who died on Monday, will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on May 25.
The two-hour visitation will begin at 9 a.m; the service will follow. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin McKee, Pastor Michael Barrett and Pastor David Melville, a brother-in-law of Roemer's.
The family is holding an additional visitation and service on May 27 at First United Methodist Church Shreveport, where Roemer worshiped during his many years in Bossier Parish. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Melville, Pastor Barrett and Dr. Carl Rhoads.
Pallbearers will be Roemer’s grandsons: Charles Roemer, Owen Shirley, and Dax Roemer; and his seven nephews: Franklin Roemer, Havard Lyons, Peter Lyons, Drew Lefler, Jude Melville, Daniel Melville, and Taunton Melville.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roemer's granddaughters, Adeline Roemer and Ripley Roemer; and his four nieces: Julie Norton, Alden Murphy, Grace Berios, and Kelley Snead, as well as close long-time friends Laurance Guidry, Danny Walker and Rolfe McCollister.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project at lacharterschools.org.
Roemer was elected to the U.S. House in 1980 and as governor in 1987. He lost his re-election bid in 1991.