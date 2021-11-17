The staff of the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy and the chairwoman of the board have resigned in the wake of a state audit that accused the panel of downplaying possible cases of human trafficking and other complaints, officials said.

Rhonda McManus, the veteran executive director of the board who was paid $92,393 per year, resigned effective Nov. 6, according to state records.

The two other staff members also resigned, said Jacques Berry, policy and communications director of the Division of Administration.

Berry said an official of the state Department of Health, which has an affiliation with the board, was assigned to help run the office for now until replacements are found.

"It sounds like she is accepting renewals, opening the mail and everything," Berry said.

Neither McManus, who held the job for about 10 years, nor Sallye Raymond, former chairwoman of the board, could be reached for comment.

The other staff posts are assistant director and administrative assistant, according to the board's website.

The audit, which was released in March, said state regulation of the massage therapy was riddled with problems, failed to ensure that businesses were not sexually oriented operations and lacked consistent standards on when to dismiss sexual misconduct and other complaints.

The report said that, over a two-year period, the board dismissed or closed the investigation of 74% of complaints that included allegations of unprofessional conduct, sexually suggestive ads and signs of human trafficking.

The audit was released amid reports that the nation has more than 9,000 illicit massage businesses, and that women engaging in prostitution at those sites may be the victims of human trafficking.

In its response, the board disputed seven of 11 audit findings, which is unusual.

A later hearing on the report by the Legislative Audit Advisory Council sparked some pointed exchanges, and a promise from lawmakers that they would get involved.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

State massage board under legislative scrutiny after rejecting audit findings The normally obscure Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy is under pointed legislative scrutiny, including vows that regulators should either im…

The Legislature did just that in June, approving a bill that requires the board to prioritize complaints about possible unlicensed massage operations, check news stories and other sources for possible illegal activity and train employees on how to spot potential cases of human trafficking.

New Louisiana massage therapy law aimed at preventing human trafficking gains approval A bill that would overhaul the duties of the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy after a state audit blasted the board won final approval Thurs…

John "Jack" Miller, a Baton Rouge attorney who worked for the board for a decade or so, appeared with McManus at the Legislative Audit Advisory Council meeting and did most of the talking.

But Miller said his contract with the board was allowed to expire at the end of June as part of an overhaul of the panel's ranks of attorneys.

"There was some pressure after that legislative hearing, pressure that certain members of the board wanted to change all the attorneys," he said.

Miller said the staff resignations "all related to the legislative auditors report and the board's position on that."

The state has 2,784 massage therapists and 628 establishments where they work.

Massage therapy is defined as the manipulation of soft tissue to maintain good health and to reduce stress, pain and muscle tension.

The audit said 61% of licensed massage therapists work in their homes or the homes of their clients.

Berry said his office last week had telephone calls and mail forwarded to ensure the agency kept working.

Problems getting a quorum of board members has slowed finding staff replacements.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.