Nevada casino operator Eldorado Resorts, which runs the Belle of Baton Rouge, is buying Caesars Entertainment Corp., which operates the Harrah's land-based casino in New Orleans, but expects to retain the Caesars brand after the deal is done by mid-2020.

Eldorado Resorts, based in Reno, Nevada expects to close on its $17.3 billion acquisition of Las Vegas-based Caesars after routine regulatory review. The move would make the combined companies own 60 casinos across 16 states, including six in Louisiana.