A Baton Rouge judge sided Tuesday with the Louisiana Department of Revenue in a key question in the state’s dispute with Harrah’s over whether the casino should be paying taxes on complimentary or discounted hotel rooms, setting up a trial where the state could seek tens of millions in back taxes from the company.
Judge William Morvant of the 19th Judicial District ruled that the New Orleans casino should be paying those taxes dating back to 2001, when lawmakers revised the deal that allows the company to operate Louisiana’s only land-based casino.
While the litigation remains ongoing, the ruling Tuesday answers a key question in the case. A trial is scheduled for September to determine how much money Harrah’s owes in back taxes.
“There’s nothing vague and nothing ambiguous about this,” Morvant said of the tax law in question.
The dispute centers around Harrah’s practice of handing out discounted or complimentary hotel rooms to guests it thinks will spend money at its casino, dating back to 2001. That year, Harrah’s emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and convinced state lawmakers and officials to loosen its regulatory grip on the casino, letting it get into the restaurant and hotel business. The state also lessened the casino’s annual lease payment from $100 million to $60 million.
The casino began handing out discounted and complimentary rooms at third-party hotels that year, and in 2006 opened its own hotel where it has since regularly offered free and discounted rooms to its customers.
In the lawsuit, the state is seeking sales and occupancy taxes that it says Harrah’s neglected to pay over the years on those free and discounted rooms. Estimates on how much money is at stake range from $30 million to $50 million.
Morvant ruled that Harrah’s should not only be paying taxes on complimentary and discounted rooms at its own hotel, but also at the rooms it buys from third-party hotels. Harrah’s argued in court it paid taxes on those rooms already when it bought them from the hotels, but the state disputed that assertion.
Check The Advocate later for more details