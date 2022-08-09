A Hammond man’s hopes of becoming the city’s next mayor were dashed Tuesday morning after an appeals court affirmed his disqualification for living at an address different than his voter registration.
The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals voted four to one against Darryl David Smith after a hearing Monday.
Smith was originally disqualified Aug. 2 in district court after current Hammond mayor Peter Panepinto filed a challenge against him. Smith’s voter registration says he lives in Precinct 40, but the parish assessor told the district judge last week that Smith has claimed a homestead exemption at a residence in Precinct 44 since 2008.
Smith told the court he transferred sole ownership of that property over to his now ex-wife in 2014 following their divorce. He said he didn’t make mortgage payments on the property and had no financial stake in it, and that he must own the property in order to have a homestead exemption over it.
However, Panepinto pointed out that neither Smith nor his ex-wife ever notified the Parish assessor of this change. And he said Smith had filed no paperwork with the Parish government to show he no would no longer pay the mortgage or claim the exemption.
He also said the divorce agreement between Smith and his ex-wife stipulates conditions in which Smith could still get half of the profit if she were to sell her home; he argued that means Smith still does have a financial stake at the property.
“Mr. Smith has presented no evidence that he has taken affirmative action to revoke the exemption granted to him, which remained in place at the time of his qualifying,” wrote the Court. “The mere fact that Mr. Smith may have been unaware of the existing exemption at the time he filed his notice is immaterial.”
It is rare for courts to disqualify candidates from elections. Legal precedents generally say candidates should be allowed to run if there is room for them to do so.
“Any doubt concerning the qualifications of a candidate should be resolved in favor of allowing the candidate to run for office,” wrote judge John Guidry in his dissenting opinion to allow Smith to run.
But in Smith’s case, this error was too great to allow, the court's majority found.
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins was also disqualified this week by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for filing for candidacy under an address at which he didn’t claim a homestead exemption.
Panepinto, a Republican, will now have only two challengers in the Nov. 8 election: Democrats “Johnny” Pecoraro and Tracy Washington Wells.
As to whether Smith plans to appeal again to the Supreme Court, attorney Frank DiVittorio said he is “considering his options and has not made a decision” as of Tuesday.