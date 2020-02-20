WASHINGTON — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's attempt to defend Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' supporters from accusations that they are "mean or rude," prompted a terse reply from U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise on Thursday.

"Can someone send me an example of a 'Bernie Bro' being bad (?)" Ellison tweeted after a Democratic presidential debate wrapped up Wednesday night.

Scalise, a Jefferson Parish Republican who was gravely injured during a shooting in 2017 that targeted GOP members of Congress as they practiced for a charity baseball game, replied about 14 hours later with six words, no explanation needed: "I can think of an example."

The Illinois man who shot Scalise, James Hodgkinson, was a documented supporter of Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, and wrote frequently about his disdain for Trump and his allies. Hodgkinson was killed by return fire from police during the shooting.

Ellison, who served alongside Scalise in Congress from 2008 until last year, including during Scalise's lengthy recovery from the shooting and triumphant return to the Capitol seven months later, had not replied several hours after Scalise's retort but was tweeting about other topics from the 2020 campaign trail in South Carolina hours later. He is a co-chair of Sanders' campaign in Minnesota.

Many Twitter users responded approvingly to Scalise's tweet. Donna Brazile, another Louisiana native and, like Scalise, an LSU graduate, also entered the discussion. Brazile, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, shared an online story rehashing Scalise's "zinger" for Ellison.

"I’m retweeting to remind everyone that we must conduct ourselves with civility," Brazile wrote.

Sanders has for years wrestled with accusations that he's not done enough to discourage toxic behavior among his most die-hard supporters, often dismissively labeled "Bernie Bros."

During Wednesday's debate, Sanders again sought to distance himself from the issue of toxicity, largely online, among some of his hard-core supporters.

“I think you have to accept some responsibility and ask yourself what it is about your campaign in particular that seems to be motivating this behavior more than others,” former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg said during the debate.

Sanders said he "disowns" what he deemed a small segment of followers who act negatively: "They are not part of our movement.”

Doctors said Scalise, 54, was in imminent risk of death when he was airlifted to a Washington hospital with massive blood loss and significant damage to bones and internal organs. He has undergone multiple surgeries and still has regular physical therapy sessions after re-learning how to walk. He only began being able to walk fully without relying on a cane this year.

