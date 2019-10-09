Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special election-week edition of The Rundown... We've entered the final stretch with Election Day on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to catch you up on Louisiana politics today...
But FIRST...
It's debate night in Louisiana! Tonight is the last of three primary debates in the governor's race. Hosted by Gray Television stations across the state, the debate will physically take place in Shreveport at KSLA-TV's station.
Time: 7-8 p.m.
Participants: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.
Panel: KSLA anchor Doug Warner will serve as the debate moderator. Jenifer Andrews of KNOE, Cynthia Arceneaux of KPLC, Steven Maxwell of KALB, Greg Meriwether of WAFB, and Sabrina Wilson of WVUE will ask questions. Candidates also will get to ask each other questions.
Where to watch: KSLA-Shreveport, WVUE-News Orleans, WAFB-Baton Rouge, KNOE-Monroe, KPLC-Lake Charles and KALB-Alexandria. Stations will also stream on their websites.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 3
Days until runoff: 33
Days until inauguration: 101
The News
LAGov: Sexual harassment has become a major issue in the final days of the Louisiana governor's race. http://bit.ly/2ATwSTV
LALege: House Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, who has been one of Gov. Edwards' main adversaries for years, is hoping to move up to the Senate, but the powerful Republican faces a challenge from a political newcomer who wants to overhaul how Louisiana draws up its electoral districts. http://bit.ly/2ATptnw
Transportation: Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local leaders Tuesday morning broke ground on an $87.7 million project to widen Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish, part of ongoing efforts to improve the interstate across Acadiana. http://bit.ly/2OxRQQy
Energy: More than 50,000 gallons of crude oil leaked last week from the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, about 25 miles south of New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2nuM9aR
Wildlife: The Advocate's long-time outdoors columnist offers unique insight into the Edwards administration's impact on wildlife & fisheries. http://bit.ly/2LVEn3a
Trump admin: A New Orleans resident has taken the reins of a potentially powerful foreign relations entity after a rare bipartisan, unanimous U.S. Senate confirmation. http://bit.ly/2IAafs2
Impeachment: Abraham, whose gubernatorial race has struggled in fundraising and recent polls, has proposed a slim-or-no chance resolution to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office. http://bit.ly/31YhlhL (Via Gambit)
Happening today...
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, twill meet with seniors at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge and later tour the Dufrocq School.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards has been on a statewide tour this week in the run-up to Election day.
Tweet Beat
.@realDonaldTrump on #lagov race again tonight.Some points here: ◾️@JohnBelforLA describes himself as "pro gun" and against gun control (And governor can't repeal 2nd Amendment...)◾️ Car insurance rates ARE too high (and have been since before JBE was gov). (1/3) #lalege https://t.co/a0nHvhotuo— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
◾️ @JohnBelforLA didn't actively back #lalege bill supporters said would drop rates. He's been blamed for its failure https://t.co/dlbfyzFvcs◾️ Some companies have voluntarily decreased since he took office. https://t.co/oD57IyWtPe◾️ Rates still outpace other states! (2/3)— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
◾️ I'm not totally sure what Abe Lincoln has to do with it, but here's an interesting letter he wrote to then-#lagov about allowing some black people to vote: https://t.co/VBOHUf5w56◾️ Louisiana runoff races can be wild, so there is no guarantee who would win. #lalege (3/3) 🤷🏻♀️— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
PS: I made last point about #lagov runoff because voters still have to turn out. I don't think any campaign wants it portrayed as a slam dunk. If there's a runoff, fundraising emails will be like: "Friend, we've made it through the 1st round, but the battle's not over..." #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
.@CBNNews reports @realDonaldTrump will address Values Voters Summit in DC Saturday: https://t.co/mGbJNorOMf That's Election Day in Louisiana and the day after Trump rallies in Lake Charles. Others on #VVS19 agenda include @RepKJackson & @SteveScalise Friday. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
Since Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is up for re-election on Saturday...Reminder of the single most brutal image from a political attack ad I've ever seen, from his 2015 campaign agianst David Vitter.https://t.co/bfgS1kxWGJ pic.twitter.com/fhsLOPM0xL— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 8, 2019
.@JohnBelforLA latest fundraising email opening line: "Friend, we're under attack." #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 8, 2019
Calvin Duncan and I visiting with Jeffrey Fisher of Stanford Law who made compelling argument for liberty and justice on behalf of Ramos today in #SCOTUS. @marypatriciala @Gbencohen @RobManess @johnsimmerman @elizabethcrisp #lagov pic.twitter.com/BmI2SkL1Fn— Ed Tarpley (@EdTarpley) October 8, 2019
#SCOTUS heard arguments over LGBTQ discrimination cases today. None are from Louisiana, but decisions could still impact as Louisiana doesn't have an LGBTQ nondiscrimination law on the books. ICYMI: https://t.co/wnn1BkTvgV via @SCOTUSblog #lagov #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 8, 2019
President @realDonaldTrump will host a Keep America Great rally on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 pm CDT at the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles, LA.Get your free tickets HERE: https://t.co/y7Q4jVYdDj pic.twitter.com/o0HhiYDaUC— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 8, 2019
Once more for those in the back…Louisiana early voting does NOT predict election results (1/10)#lagov #lalege https://t.co/oRtmbdzEDj— Mike Henderson (@ProfMHenderson) October 8, 2019
Editing @JMilesColeman's forthcoming Crystal Ball piece on his beloved home state of Louisiana this morning - you will want to read it. To get it Thursday morning, sign up for the Crystal Ball here: https://t.co/3mH5viuw9R— Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) October 8, 2019
This final week of #lagov primary leaves me even more committed to this principle: We don’t need leaders who merely know strong women. We need more leaders - in places of power and influence - who ARE women. #lalege— Mary-Patricia Wray (@marypatriciala) October 8, 2019
