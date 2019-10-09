ACA.earlyvotelaf.003.100219
I-voted stickers are pictured Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters office during early voting in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special election-week edition of The Rundown... We've entered the final stretch with Election Day on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to catch you up on Louisiana politics today...

But FIRST...

It's debate night in Louisiana! Tonight is the last of three primary debates in the governor's race. Hosted by Gray Television stations across the state, the debate will physically take place in Shreveport at KSLA-TV's station.

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Participants: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Panel: KSLA anchor Doug Warner will serve as the debate moderator. Jenifer Andrews of KNOE, Cynthia Arceneaux of KPLC, Steven Maxwell of KALB, Greg Meriwether of WAFB, and Sabrina Wilson of WVUE will ask questions. Candidates also will get to ask each other questions.

Where to watch: KSLA-Shreveport, WVUE-News Orleans, WAFB-Baton Rouge, KNOE-Monroe, KPLC-Lake Charles and KALB-Alexandria. Stations will also stream on their websites.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 3

Days until runoff: 33

Days until inauguration: 101

The News

LAGov: Sexual harassment has become a major issue in the final days of the Louisiana governor's race. http://bit.ly/2ATwSTV

LALege: House Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, who has been one of Gov. Edwards' main adversaries for years, is hoping to move up to the Senate, but the powerful Republican faces a challenge from a political newcomer who wants to overhaul how Louisiana draws up its electoral districts. http://bit.ly/2ATptnw

Transportation: Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local leaders Tuesday morning broke ground on an $87.7 million project to widen Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish, part of ongoing efforts to improve the interstate across Acadiana. http://bit.ly/2OxRQQy

Energy: More than 50,000 gallons of crude oil leaked last week from the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, about 25 miles south of New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2nuM9aR

Wildlife: The Advocate's long-time outdoors columnist offers unique insight into the Edwards administration's impact on wildlife & fisheries. http://bit.ly/2LVEn3a

Trump admin: A New Orleans resident has taken the reins of a potentially powerful foreign relations entity after a rare bipartisan, unanimous U.S. Senate confirmation. http://bit.ly/2IAafs2

Impeachment: Abraham, whose gubernatorial race has struggled in fundraising and recent polls, has proposed a slim-or-no chance resolution to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office. http://bit.ly/31YhlhL (Via Gambit)

Happening today...

  • U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, twill meet with seniors at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge and later tour the Dufrocq School.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards has been on a statewide tour this week in the run-up to Election day.

Tweet Beat 

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

