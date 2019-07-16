WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy have signed onto a bipartisian push to extend the National Flood Insurance Program for five years.
It's separate from a bipartisan bill that the House Financial Services Committee passed last month, but it sets the stage for the two chambers to try to come up with a compromise for the program, which has been plagued with short-term extensions in lieu of a long-term deal.
The latest temporary extension of the NFIP — the program's 12th since 2017 — is set to expire at the end of September.
