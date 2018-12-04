Rep. Steve Scalise joined the ABC daytime talk show "The View" on Tuesday morning to discuss his new book, "Back in the Game," about his recovery from a near-deadly shooting in June of 2017.
Scalise also discussed the recent death of former President George H.W. Bush and his strong anti-gun control stance with the program's hosts: Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain; Abby Huntsman, the daughter of current U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman Jr.; and comedian Whoopi Goldberg.
What an honor to have Rep. Steve Scalise join @TheView. By the end he was wearing Whoopi’s Christmas sweater! He reminded us of all the good around us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WOdnQ8kS2G— Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) December 4, 2018
Scalise told Goldberg he "loved" her holiday themed reindeer sweater as he first sat down on set. Goldberg, according to a photo later posted to twitter by Huntsman, gave Scalise the sweater after the segment.
Scalise's book, which was published early last month, details his shooting by a politically motivated gunman during a Republican baseball practice ahead of a charity ballgame. Scalise also details the three long months he spent recovering — and battling near-deadly infections — at a D.C. hospital before finally making a triumphant return to Congress.
The Advocate excerpted a portion of the book just prior to publication.