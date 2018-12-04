Books-Scalise
In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was shot and nearly killed during a Congressional baseball practice, apparently has a memoir coming this fall. The 304-page book is called “Back in the Game,” according to listings on Amazon.com and the web site for the publisher Center Street. The release date is Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Steve Scalise joined the ABC daytime talk show "The View" on Tuesday morning to discuss his new book, "Back in the Game," about his recovery from a near-deadly shooting in June of 2017.

Scalise also discussed the recent death of former President George H.W. Bush and his strong anti-gun control stance with the program's hosts: Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain; Abby Huntsman, the daughter of current U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman Jr.; and comedian Whoopi Goldberg.

Scalise told Goldberg he "loved" her holiday themed reindeer sweater as he first sat down on set. Goldberg, according to a photo later posted to twitter by Huntsman, gave Scalise the sweater after the segment.

Scalise's book, which was published early last month, details his shooting by a politically motivated gunman during a Republican baseball practice ahead of a charity ballgame. Scalise also details the three long months he spent recovering — and battling near-deadly infections — at a D.C. hospital before finally making a triumphant return to Congress.

The Advocate excerpted a portion of the book just prior to publication.

