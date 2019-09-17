Wasting no time in reacting to an opponent’s attack, Gov. John Bel Edwards launched a new campaign ad Tuesday that features a parade of sheriffs and district attorneys attesting to his law enforcement bona fides.
Edwards’ commercial came a day after his campaign learned that businessman Eddie Rispone would begin broadcasting an ad Tuesday that accuses the governor of releasing dangerous criminals through changes in state sentencing law approved by Edwards, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The two ads mark a new phase in the governor’s race, with the first appearance of back-to-back ads by rival candidates.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, the other major candidate, has yet to join the fray.
Abraham also was under attack Tuesday by Rispone, a fellow Republican who ignored the wishes of party leaders that neither candidate try to pull down the other.
