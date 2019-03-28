Amid the latest round of traffic gridlock in the Baton Rouge area, trade groups plan to push legislation that would boost Louisiana's gas tax by six cents per gallon now, then another two cents per year in alternate years, officials said Thursday morning.

The increases, which face huge hurdles in an election year, would raise $180 million per year initially and another $60 million annually for a decade -- about $480 million in all.

The measure may be sponsored by state Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge and is supported by the Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads, which includes the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and roughly 75 other groups.

Backers said the money raised would be placed in a newly-created state fund that would limit spending to transportation only.

"The people of the state have voiced concerns about the condition of roads and bridges, whether they are in the big cities or rural areas," said former state Rep. Eric Ponti, executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association and one of the leaders of the group.

Even with daily traffic problems in the Baton Rouge area the push faces major obstacles, including the fact that 2019 is an election year.

The two-month legislative session starts on April 8.

Carter's bid in 2017 to boost the gas tax by 17 cents per gallon, in a non-election year, failed to even get a vote on the state House or Senate floor.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said Thursday while the goal is worthy the increase could cause other state budget problems.

"I will say the idea of funding infrastructure properly is important," Wilson said.

"And I think that is paramount. I would also say to you that there are challenges. It is not an easy task at any point in time."

Gov. John Bel Edwards is running for re-election and would be wary of any action that allows critics to paint him as a tax-and-spend Democrat.

Motorists pay 38.4 cents per gallon, including 20 cents in state charges.

The state tax has not changed since 1989 even while other states raised their own gas taxes.

"It has been 30 years kicking the can down the road," Ponti said.

Under the plan, the 16-cent diesel tax would rise four cents per gallon initially, then two cents per year for a decade.

However, lawmakers from less congested parts of Louisiana are usually reluctant to support tax hikes sparked largely by complaints in Baton Rouge.

Any tax increase requires two-thirds approval from the state House and Senate, a huge political hurdle in the best of times.

The current traffic woes in Baton Rouge stems from two problems on the west side of the Mississippi River.

One is a state project to reinforce joints on the half-century old Mississippi River bridge.

It should be finished in 3 to 4 weeks, Wilson said.

In addition, a truck earlier this month struck a girder under the bridge, closing one southbound lane on the Intracoastal Bridge.

The DOTD secretary said it should be finished before the end of next week.

In the meantime, massive backups on the west side have spilled over to Interstates 110, 10 and 12 on the east side.

Acadian Ambulance is increasing its number of airlift transports because ground ambulances are increasingly not a viable option.

Spokesman Justin Cox said the company has not run its numbers, but he said anecdotally emergency responders are ordering more helicopter flights to area hospitals knowing the backups to hospitals will be exorbitant.

“Quite frankly it has been to the point of being unbearable,” he said.

Acadian is screening calls more heavily attempting to strategically route ambulances to the nearest medical centers, but crews are increasingly running into literal roadblocks of drivers who won’t move over for ambulances or who have driven onto the road’s shoulder in frustration.

Cox said there are usually ambulances staged on the westside in Port Allen, but Acadian has increased the number of units in the city as well as spread more to the south of the Intracoastal in Brusly and Addis.

Jason Hammack, the owner of Court Street Café in Port Allen, has scheduled additional time for the almost-daily catering deliveries his business carries out into Baton Rouge.

It took him 45 minutes to drive from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital back to Port Allen at 7 a.m. Thursday, he said.

“Any time I have to go anywhere near Baton Rouge now I pull out my Google Maps and see what the best route is, and how early I need to leave,” he said. “I’ve got other stuff to be doing so it affects my time and efficiency. It’s not necessarily DOTD’s fault, they’re playing with the hand they’ve been dealt but it’s the Legislature's fault and the governor’s fault.”

He said several of his employees who live in Baton Rouge or south of the intracoastal have been as much as 90 minutes late for work this week, and in one instance his wife didn’t get home from their child’s baseball practice in Brusly until 9 p.m. one night this week – past bedtime and two hours after practice ended.

Commuter Lisa Johnson has been delayed as much as four hours from her job in Baton Rouge to her home in Plaquemine this week, and says it’s become more difficult to predict when delays will occur as the traffic issue is spiraling backups to outside of normal peak times.

“Since Monday it has taken me one to two hours to get across (the I-10 bridge),” she said. “People are driving recklessly and trying to get ahead and it’s a real mess. My commute is normally 20 minutes without traffic.”

Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, said the latest round of backups points up the fragility of Baton Rouge area traffic and how a new problem or two can spark chaos.

Westbound traffic headed for the bridge recently is backed up to the Mall of Louisiana around 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Travelers approaching the bridge from the north in the afternoon, usually a speedy jaunt across the river, are now slowed or even stopped near the Governor's Mansion.

