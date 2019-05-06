June 9 marks anniversary of Louisiana Capitol's inclusion on National Register; Read the nominating forms
Buy Now

louisiana state capitol

Today in The Rundown: The latest on medical marijuana, legislative races, education funding and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 31

Days until election day: 157

The News

Medical marijuana: Medical marijuana will not be available to patients by a mid-May deadline the state’s licensed dispensing pharmacies had demanded. But it is possible the medicine could be on the shelves in June. http://bit.ly/2J1azBQ

LaLege: Sen. John Kennedy and AG Jeff Landry are teaming up to elect more conservatives to the State Legislature. http://bit.ly/2J1T7x6

Education: The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the request of the state House Education Committee amid reports that Superintendent of Education John White is a co-founder and chairman of a national nonprofit group. http://bit.ly/2J3BxZI

K-12 funding: In a repeat of budget battles, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Senate are lining up against the Louisiana House on whether public schools will land their second funding increase in the past decade. http://bit.ly/2J3EfOE

Travel: Music legend Diana Ross says she felt "violated" by TSA after at the New Orleans airport after performing at Jazz Fest. http://bit.ly/2IXZf9y

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m.

House Committees

  • Appropriations meet at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meet at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Ways and Means meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Civil Law and Procedure meet at 10 a.m. in Room 4.

Senate Committees

  • Finance meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meet at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Tweet Beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or skarlin@theadvocate.com

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments