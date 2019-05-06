Today in The Rundown: The latest on medical marijuana, legislative races, education funding and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 31
Days until election day: 157
The News
Medical marijuana: Medical marijuana will not be available to patients by a mid-May deadline the state’s licensed dispensing pharmacies had demanded. But it is possible the medicine could be on the shelves in June. http://bit.ly/2J1azBQ
LaLege: Sen. John Kennedy and AG Jeff Landry are teaming up to elect more conservatives to the State Legislature. http://bit.ly/2J1T7x6
Education: The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the request of the state House Education Committee amid reports that Superintendent of Education John White is a co-founder and chairman of a national nonprofit group. http://bit.ly/2J3BxZI
K-12 funding: In a repeat of budget battles, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Senate are lining up against the Louisiana House on whether public schools will land their second funding increase in the past decade. http://bit.ly/2J3EfOE
Travel: Music legend Diana Ross says she felt "violated" by TSA after at the New Orleans airport after performing at Jazz Fest. http://bit.ly/2IXZf9y
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m.
House Committees
- Appropriations meet at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meet at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
- Ways and Means meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 6.
- Civil Law and Procedure meet at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
Senate Committees
- Finance meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meet at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Tweet Beat
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
