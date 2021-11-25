Harris OMB Young Harris OMB Young

Vice President Kamala Harris administers the ceremonial swearing-in of Shalanda Young as Office of Management and Budget's deputy director assisted by her mother Loyce Smith and accompanied by her father Ronald Smith in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. Young lived in Clinton as a child with her grandmother, Mary Lee (Thomas) Wilson, attending Clinton Elementary and Middle schools before she moved with her mother Loyce Young Smith to Baker, where she graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High. She has a bachelor's degree from Loyola University and a master's degree in health administration from Tulane University. 

 AP photo by Manuel Balce Ceneta

Baton Rouge native Shalanda Young was nominated by President Joe Biden Wednesday to play a leading role in formulating the nation’s budget policies.

Biden announced his intent to name Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget, where she has been serving as acting director since March.

She would be the first Black woman to lead OMB, one of the most pivotal posts in government. Biden called the agency the “nerve center of our government.”

As a senior advisor to Biden, Young plays a critical role in implementing the president’s plans in the executive branch as well as his efforts to use legislation to upgrade the nation’s economy, help workers, address global warming, and ease poverty.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Young as deputy director in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23. She faces another Senate confirmation to her new post.

Biden also tapped Nani Coloretti as OMB’s deputy director.

Born in Baton Rouge, raised in Clinton, Young holds a master’s degree from Tulane University and a bachelor of arts degree from Loyola University New Orleans. She came to Washington, D.C. in 2001 as a Presidential Management Fellow with the National Institutes of Health. She became a staffer on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, where she eventually became staff director. As Clerk and Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, Young oversaw the $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, necessary disaster aid, and major aspects of COVID-19 related spending.

Young lives in Washington with her family, including her newborn daughter Charlie.

