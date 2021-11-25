Baton Rouge native Shalanda Young was nominated by President Joe Biden Wednesday to play a leading role in formulating the nation’s budget policies.

Biden announced his intent to name Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget, where she has been serving as acting director since March.

She would be the first Black woman to lead OMB, one of the most pivotal posts in government. Biden called the agency the “nerve center of our government.”

As a senior advisor to Biden, Young plays a critical role in implementing the president’s plans in the executive branch as well as his efforts to use legislation to upgrade the nation’s economy, help workers, address global warming, and ease poverty.

+2 Shalanda Young, who grew up in Clinton and Baker, sworn into Biden cabinet Shalanda Young was sworn-in as the Office of Management and Budget's deputy director March 26 by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Young as deputy director in a bipartisan 63-37 vote on March 23. She faces another Senate confirmation to her new post.

Biden also tapped Nani Coloretti as OMB’s deputy director.

Born in Baton Rouge, raised in Clinton, Young holds a master’s degree from Tulane University and a bachelor of arts degree from Loyola University New Orleans. She came to Washington, D.C. in 2001 as a Presidential Management Fellow with the National Institutes of Health. She became a staffer on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, where she eventually became staff director. As Clerk and Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, Young oversaw the $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, necessary disaster aid, and major aspects of COVID-19 related spending.

Young lives in Washington with her family, including her newborn daughter Charlie.