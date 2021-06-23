In this year's legislative session, marked by pandemic-fueled fiscal issues, police misconduct and marijuana, Governor John Bel Edwards had his fair share of landmark bills to sift through the last few weeks.

There weren't too many surprises to come from Edwards' desk: when a pass or veto was expected from the Democratic governor, they usually happened. That included a veto of a controversial bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports that John Bel Edwards called a "solution in search of a problem" and the passage of sports betting in Louisiana.

As major bills continue to wait their turn for Edwards' approval, here's what the Louisiana governor has signed and vetoed as of June 23:

Vetoed Bills

Senate Bill 156: Sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, this bill would have required athletic teams or sporting events for women at public institutions be composed only of "biological females," or those who presumably were listed as female on their birth certificates. In Edwards' veto message, he called the proposal discriminatory.

House Bill 20: Edwards' first veto of the 2021 session, this measure would have forbidden private contributions from defraying election costs. House Republican Majority Leader Blake Miguez, who sponsored the bill, pushed the bill to keep private funds from social media companies or out-of-state nonprofit groups out of state run elections, but Edwards' veto message said "this bill would also likely prevent the local VFW from providing donuts for election workers..."

Passed Bills

House Bill 391: The measure, by Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, will let Louisiana patients buy up to two-and-a-half ounces of the smokable flower form of marijuana every two weeks from the state’s licensed pharmacies. The approved legislation is the most significant expansion of the medical marijuana program since it began in 2015.

House Bill 1 and 516: These two pieces of legislation, both Louisiana budget bills stuffed with lawmakers' district pet projects, were approved. However, Edwards did away with nearly $1.8 million in local projects, notably from a few conservative legislators' districts.

Senate Bill 247 and 142: Edwards signature of approval for these two measures sets up sports betting to come to Louisiana and allows casinos to apply for licenses, build the sports book parlors for in-person betting and line up contractors to handle wagering on smart phones and the internet. House Bill 697, which establishes the taxes and fees for sports betting, was also signed by Edwards earlier this month.

Senate Bill 10: Kindergarten is now mandatory in Louisiana now that this legislation was approved by Edwards. Under the law, youngsters who turn 5 by Sept. 30 will be required to attend kindergarten.

House Bill 183: Edwards signed legislation that will increase the state's unemployment benefits by $28 a week starting next year. In doing this, he also became the first Democratic governor to withdraw from the federal program that bumps benefits by $300.

Senate Bill 147: Self-driving delivery robots will be able to drop off packages in Louisiana under rules created in this measure. Grocery stores, pizza restaurants and Amazon have begun work on using this delivery system, and other states have passed similar laws.

To see other bills Edwards has passed, click here.