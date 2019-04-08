The Louisiana Tax Commission recovered $15,288 paid its former administrator for work when he was actually playing golf, running errands, visiting a spa and lunching at Hooters, according to a state audit released Monday.

The Tax Commission also changed its internal controls, made staffing changes, modified business practices and is reviewing policies in response to a Louisiana State Police investigation that led to the arrest and resignation of Charles Abels III, the commission’s chief administrator.

The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor is the first detailing of Abels’ alleged activities outside arrest documents.

Auditors and State Police investigators followed Abels, driving a state-rented silver Camaro, from July 30, 2018 to August 3, 2018 while he supposed to be working. Abels spent the morning of July 30 conducting personal banking business, visiting Wal-Mart and Best Buy, followed by a six-beer lunch at Hooters. “Mr. Abels’ time sheet and leave slip for this day indicate that he worked from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.,” the audit stated.

They also photographed Abels playing golf. He played during working hours at Santa Maria Golf Course in East Baton Rouge Parish, Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs, and The Island Golf Course in Plaquemine.

“We compared our observations during this week to Mr. Abels’ time sheet and leave slips and found that Mr. Abels’ personal activities conflicted with the hours on his time sheet,” the audit stated. “We reviewed Mr. Abels’ Greystone account records ... from January 1, 2017 until September 30, 2018 and found that he was at Greystone during work hours on 53 different days. We estimate that Mr. Abels spent at least 209.5 hours at golf courses while he claimed to be working," auditors stated.

Abels, who was hired by the Louisiana Tax Commission in 2002, resigned in February and waived his remaining annual leave, which was worth $15,288, to pay back most of the $17,600 in wages and expenses the state claims he owes the LTC, said Mary Olive Pierson, his lawyer.

Still out on bail after his arrest, Abels has not been officially charged, she said, and the audit results do not include much more than what the State Police initially alleged in their arrest warrant. “We haven’t prepared a defense yet because he hasn’t been officially charged,” Pierson told The Advocate on Monday.

But Abels says he was not an hourly employee and that he was expected to be on the job 24/7, she said. He told auditors much the same thing.

The auditors, however, said board members had told them that Abels’ job duties did not require him to be out of the office. “Furthermore, LTC employees said it was rare if they saw Mr. Abels in the office twice in one week. LTC employees also told us they were instructed by LTC management to assume that Mr. Abels was working on LTC business when he was not in the office,” the report stated.

Abels and his administrative assistant filled out his bi-weekly payroll forms. The leave slips and time sheets were supposed to be adjusted if they did not agree. They were not. “The assistant director told us that she just signed the documents and was in no position to refuse to sign anything related to Mr. Abels’ time,” the auditors reported.

Auditors said the Tax Commission didn’t exercise adequate oversight over Abels' time.

“Without reservation, LTC concurs in the findings and recommendations set forth therein,” Louisiana Tax Commission Chairman Lawrence E. Chehardy wrote Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera on March 20. He said the commission had made numerous changes in procedures and administrative controls.

Abels was elected Livingston Parish assessor in 1995. In 1999, he was defeated by the current assessor Jeff Taylor, who made a political issue of a drunken bar fight involving Abels outside a Hammond bar. Shortly after he was defeated, Abels was involved in a drunken driving crash with a vehicle registered to the assessor's office. He initially told law enforcement that his friend, who he proceeded to hire to work for him, was driving the car. But authorities determined that was false and that Abels was responsible for hitting a stopped vehicle.

Abels ultimately pleaded guilty to drunken driving and hit-and-run charges to avoid being prosecuted for felony obstruction of justice. As a condition of the plea, Abels was required to relinquish his office to Taylor before his term expired.

More recently, Abels was arrested for allegedly throwing his wife on the floor in a drunken fit. He is scheduled to stand trial on the charges in May.

Caroline Grueskin and Lea Skene of The Advocate contributed to this report.