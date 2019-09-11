Before an unusually crowded audience, Louisiana regulators approved Wednesday, as expected, changes in billing and protocols for individuals installing solar panels to make their own electricity.

On a vote of 3-2 vote, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the proposed new rules that effectively lowers the amount traditional utility companies pay individuals for the electricity made by rooftop solar panels.

The 14-point modification of existing rules essentially relieves the traditional, investor-owned utilities from paying the retail rate for electricity sold to them by individual consumers who have installed solar-powered panels. The 18,000 homeowners with solar panels and those who install panels before Dec. 31 would keep the same rates for 15 years under the new rules.

Solar customers produce, on average, about 80 percent of the energy they consume, about $53 per month or about $600 per year savings, according to PSC staff. Even under the new rules, customers will receive full retail value of the electricity they consume.

Customers get about $10 per month, on average, from selling excess power back to the utility, according to the PSC.

Utility companies argue that buying excess electricity from solar customers at the higher retail rates essentially requires all their customers to pay more for the electricity they consume. Only about 1 percent of the state’s 2 million utility customers have solar panels.

PSC staff testified that the customers without solar panels are paying the subsidies for those who do.

PSC Chairman Mike Francis, R-Crowley, said owners of rooftop solar panels who end up selling back to the grid make the electricity for about 4-cents per kilowatt hour but sell it to the utilities at the retail rate of about 10 cents. That amounts to about $2 million per year. "This is a fact that we need to understand. Someone is providing that $2 million," Francis said, and its the other customers.

As solar panels work only when the sun is shining, owners of solar panels remain connected to the grid operated by traditional utilities, owned by shareholders and allowed to operate in their territories as monopolies. But during sunny hours, the panels often make more electricity than can be used. “Net metering” allowed regulators to require the utilities to buy the electricity during sunny times at a set rate and credit that against power needed during dark hours.

The new rules, essentially, change the “net metering” pricing paid by the utility companies.

Monique Harden, of Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, testified that the proposed rooftop solar rules represent a 66 percent cut in what individuals make now by selling electricity made with solar panels back to traditional utilities.

Jessica Hendricks with the Alliance for Affordable Energy, a New Orleans consumer group, testified that the rules regulators are considering effectively would allow utility companies to buy electricity from solar panel owners at 3 cents per kilowatt hours and sell it back to other consumers at 9 cents. A typical residential customer in Louisiana buys about 1,300 kwH per month.

Usually PSC monthly hearings host a few dozen sharply dressed lawyers, lobbyists and utility officials. Though utilities are the second or third largest monthly bill for most homeowners, the goings on at the PSC, which sets those monthly rates is widely ignored by consumers and the media.

For Wednesday’s hearing, however, commissioners increased the size of the hearing room and called in extra security.

Solar panel owners and installers, many of whom wore green “Don’t take Louisiana residents rights to choose solar” t-shirts stood along the sides of the room and applauded loudly at the string of mic drop arguments raised against the rules. Others held up their phone cameras to videotape the proceeding. Only one of about 50 witnesses spoke in favor of the new rules.

Voting for the new rules: PSC Chairman Mike Francis, R-Crowley; Commissioners Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge; and Eric Skrmetta, R-Metairie.

Voting to keep the current rules and pricing scheme: PSC Commissioners Lambert Boissiere, D-New Orleans; and Foster Campbell, D-Bossier Parish.

Check back with The Advocate for additional details