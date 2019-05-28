WASHINGTON — The National Flood Insurance Program remains in limbo and is quickly approaching its lapse date this week — caught up in a broader fight between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House.

Both the House and Senate have unanimously agreed that the program, which covers about half a million policyholders in Louisiana alone, should be extended, but legislation had not made it past the finish line before lawmakers headed back to their districts for recess this week.

Proposals have come up during the recess period that would allow the NFIP reauthorization to go through if no member objects, but House Republicans have raised objections on Friday and again on Tuesday, blocking it from passing, because of broader disagreements with Democratic leadership.

The program, which has been temporarily extended several times in recent years, is set to expire Friday without a final reauthorization bill. The next time that the proposed extension can be taken up is on Thursday.

Rep. Thomas Massie, who has represented his Kentucky district in the U.S. House since 2012, was the latest member to block the effort.

Massie's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to The Advocate's request for comment.

