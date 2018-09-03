In a huge change from previous efforts, the latest push to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge enjoys bipartisan political support, a source of financing and months of momentum.

Whether it can overcome any organized community opposition, which has already killed two earlier bids, is the key question.

"There are still a lot of questions to be answered," said Sal Christina, a member of the influential Southside Civic Association, which represents 1,800 households on the south side of Perkins Road.

The newest plan was rolled out three times last week, including two public meetings in Baton Rouge and one in Addis.

At least 500 people attended the gatherings, state officials said.

The $360 million package would add a new lane in each direction for much of the stretch between the Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split.

It would close on-and off-ramps at Perkins Road, replace bridges that cross City Park lakes and add a westbound flyover ramp between the split and College Drive.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has made the I-10 expansion a key priority.

That is a marked departure from the past, when governors stayed on the sidelines when similar efforts were launched.

The state announced on Friday that it had reached agreement with federal officials on plans to finance the work, which will rely on bonds to be repaid over 12 years.

During earlier debates, how to pay for the expansion, even if it won political and community support, was always a key stumbling block.

In 2001, then-Mayor-President Bobby Simpson helped kill a $200 million version of the same plan.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome was an early and enthusiastic supporter of the I-10 plan.

"Citizens have just had it with elevated levels of stress and traffic," Broome said last week. "It is one of the reasons there is a sense of urgency."

Former state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Sherri LeBas tried to revive the issue in 2011, but that push never gained traction.

This time is different, LeBas said, because citizens are fed up with daily traffic gridlock.

"I think they have finally gotten to the point, the tipping point, to where people are saying 'You know what? It is time to widen I-10.'"

The latest plan has won approval from the Joint Legislative Committee on Transportation, Joint Committee on the Budget and the State Bond Commission.

Adam Knapp, president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the widening of I-10, combined with other area road projects, means Baton Rouge could get off the list of most congested mid-sized cities in America.

"This should have been done 20 years ago," Knapp said.

"There is an overwhelming cry that traffic has to be fixed," he said. "So while we have to be very conscious in the corridor, we have to deal with the traffic congestion problem."

That said, the plan has reawakened anxiety in the Perkins Road overpass area and elsewhere.

Davis Rohrer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said he has heard concerns from some of those businesses.

Just the announcement that a single restaurant could be a casualty of an expanded I-10 sparked concerns and angst before the first public meeting.

The popular gathering spot with the uncertain future is Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road.

It is one of four businesses and 17 homes that DOTD officials say will be impacted by the expansion.

The age-old worry is that a wider I-10 will doom one of the most distinctive parts of Baton Rouge.

"People are just worried about what the impact will be," Christina said. "People are a little more nervous about everything."

Shawn Wilson, secretary for DOTD, addressed the Southside Civic Association on Aug. 27.

Christina was complimentary of how DOTD officials are reaching out — another contrast with previous widening plans.

"He (Wilson) seems to be very open," Christina said. "He wants to make it a transparent process."

State Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, said while the widening plan is early in the process, he is generally getting positive feedback on the plan.

But Claitor said he is "still hearing pushback from some people," including concerns their homes or business could be in the path of the expansion.

"So that uncertainty of 'am I in or am I out' has really been causing some trepidation for people," he said.

Some who attended the three meetings questioned whether a wider I-10 would deliver major traffic relief.

Others are skeptical that $360 million will finance all of the promised work, including roads made of less noisy reinforced concrete rather than today's steel.

Whether the opposition grows and organizes, or even results in a potentially time-consuming lawsuit, is unknown.

The widening work is expected to take five to seven years.

The project has won praise from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers since the governor announced it on Jan. 12.

"I think it is going to be great for the community," said former House Transportation Committee Chairman Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville.

State Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, who sponsored the failed gas tax hike last year, said the fact that the state can come up with $360 million for the work without a tax hike is a big plus.

Rohrer said that, while he has concern about some of the work on arteries near downtown, the I-10 widening plan appears positive overall.

The plan would nearly double the state's investment in wider roads in the Baton Rouge area in recent years.

At least $389 million has or is being spent to widen I-10 from the split to La. 73, and on I-12 from O'Neal Lane to Satsuma.

Knapp cited the ongoing, $72 million expansion of I-10 from Highland Road to La. Hwy. 73, and the possibility voters in December will approve Broome's half-cent sales tax hike to fund $912 million in road projects.

"But all of them need the I-10 widening," he said. "Nothing works if you don't do the I-10 widening piece of this."

Some of the 17 houses in the path of the work, including nine or 10 rental properties, are between Washington Street and Perkins Road, state officials said.

Criticism from residents of the Washington Street area has helped kill previous efforts to widen I-10.

State Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge, whose House district includes part of the area, said she hopes to arrange private meetings between affected homeowners and top DOTD officials.

But Smith said things are different this time compared with earlier efforts to widen the interstate.

"It is different because of the fact there is less impact than there was before in what they were trying to do," Smith said. "There is much less of an impact."