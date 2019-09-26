Congress dome file
Buy Now

The Capitol Dome of the Capitol Building at sunrise, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: WX101

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — Congress has approved another stopgap funding measure that will keep the federal government running at least through Nov. 21.

The U.S. Senate voted 82-15 on the temporary spending bill on Thursday, ahead of Congress' two-week recess to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the month. Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, voted in favor.

It also contains language to temporarily extend the National Flood Insurance Program to prevent it from lapsing at the end of the month, as negotiations over a long-term NFIP plan continue.

House and Senate leaders, along with the Trump administration, had set broad parameters for a long-term spending proposal before Congress' annual August break, but they still haven't reached a final version to be spread over several individual appropriations bills.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments