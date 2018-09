Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, addressed the first meeting of his DWI Task Force, which was set up to address Louisiana's high rate of alcohol-related fatalities, offer ways to combat the problem and gather ideas from a wide range of state agencies. The panel is to make recommendations to the governor by Dec. 1. “We all know that there is much more that we should do,” Edwards told the 20-member panel.