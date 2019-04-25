Who is Scott Angelle talking to on the phone? A new crowd-sourcing effort has been launched to figure that out.

Angelle, a Louisiana Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor four years ago, is currently serving as the director of the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. He recently was the subject of mocking from HBO’s John Oliver because of a video that showed Angelle giving his cellphone number to oil and gas executives, urging them to call him directly to limit records of their interactions.

The spot prompted Techdirt founder Mike Masnick to seek Angelle’s phone records through a Freedom of Information Act request. Now, Muckrock, a non-profit group that advocates for government transparency, is helping crowdsource an effort to identify the numbers that appear in those records.

Several of the numbers that Angelle has exchanged calls and texts with are Louisiana numbers, per the records Muckrock has posted online.

Angelle, who previously served as Louisiana’s lieutenant governor and a member of the Public Service Commission and the LSU Board of Supervisors, was appointed to oversee BSEE in 2017. A Breaux Bridge native, Angelle also is a former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.