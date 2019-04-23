The man who police say broke into the governor’s mansion and fell asleep on the couch was found just before 6 in the morning last Wednesday, booking documents show, though Gov. John Bel Edwards declined to say whether he or his family were home at the time of the incident.
Edwards did say he and his family were never anything but safe, and he praised Louisiana State Police, which is tasked with protecting the governor and the governor's mansion.
Reynard Green, a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man, was arrested after a Louisiana State Police officer found him lying on couch next to a broken antique wooden table, according to booking documents.
Police said they found “suspected synthetic marijuana” in Green’s front pocket, according to the documents, which were provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Green also punched two police officers, and later another officer elbowed him in the face after Green reached for the officer’s gun, documents show.
Edwards, speaking at a Louisiana Press Association event in downtown Baton Rouge, said more information will be revealed about the break-in.
“But it’s an open investigation,” he said. “I appreciate what the state police have always done for me and my family, keeping us safe. At no time were we anything other than safe. Beyond that, you’re just going to have to wait.”
Asked several more times about the incident, Edwards declined to offer more information.
It is not clear how Green made it inside the governor’s mansion, which is guarded 24 hours a day by state police and is surrounded by a metal fence. The mansion
State Police Col. Kevin Reeves declined to comment Tuesday morning beyond a statement from his office, which said “troopers located an individual trespassing in the governor’s mansion” early on April 17.
“DPS Police responded and transported the subject to Capitol Police Headquarters, where the subject assaulted two officers,” state police spokesman Captain J.B. Slaton said in a statement. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. LSP is currently evaluating security procedures for potential areas of improvement.”
While being booked on simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property, Green punched one state police officer in the chest and another in the hand, according to an affidavit.
Police say they found “a small amount of suspected synthetic marijuana” in Green’s front left pocket. He was also booked on two counts of battery on a police officer and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, records show, along with one count of disarming a police officer.
