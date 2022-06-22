The oil giant Shell says it didn’t authorize a prominent Louisiana tax attorney to use his ties to legislative leaders to position the firm for a $3 million tax refund, adding that the company supported the governor’s veto of the maneuver.
Jason DeCuir, a former senior Department of Revenue official who now co-owns the tax consulting firm Advantous, represented Shell before the Tax Commission this spring, where he unsuccessfully tried to win the company a refund. He argued the company made a “clerical error” that resulted in overpayment of its property taxes on a pipeline that cuts through Plaquemines and several other parishes.
The Advocate and The Times-Picayune reported Tuesday that DeCuir then turned to the Legislature, where he enjoys close relationships with leaders including House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, and helped insert language into an unrelated bill that would position Shell to win that refund. The final wording of the amendment was tacked on in a conference committee, outside of public view.
Shell was the only company that stood to benefit directly, and Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill, slamming the last-minute addition that would help “one taxpayer.”
Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith said DeCuir was authorized only to represent Shell before the Tax Commission.
“The individual in question is not and was never contracted by Shell to represent the company before the Louisiana Legislature,” Smith said. “Further, his alleged actions were not representative of any direction, real or perceived, provided by Shell. We support Governor Edwards’ veto of this legislation in favor of a more public, transparent process.”
Smith said that Shell was unaware the Legislature adopted the amendment in the final hour of the legislative session that ended on June 6, adding that had the company known, it “would not have been acceptable to us.”
Shell's relationship with Advantous, Smith added, "is under review given recent developments."
DeCuir is not among the several lobbyists Shell has engaged to lobby the Legislature, according to Board of Ethics disclosures. But he does lobby on behalf of his own firm, Advantous, as well as the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association. Shell is a member of those associations as well as an Advantous client.
“I represented Shell before the (Louisiana) Tax Commission, not the Capitol,” DeCuir said in a statement on Wednesday. “I am registered to represent Advantous at the Capitol, and it is in that capacity I have worked on numerous bills over the past several years to help improve our tax climate and move us up in the rankings and this bill would have done such. The amendment was drafted by Chairman Chehardy of the Louisiana Tax Commission and was designed to improve and make reforms to the Tax Commission, which was good tax policy for all taxpayers that I supported.”
Lawrence Chehardy chairs the Tax Commission, which rejected DeCuir’s request to refund Shell’s overpayments on its Pecten Midstream pipeline in Plaquemines Parish.
Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, sponsored the bill that was amended to include the rebate for Shell, and initially opposed adding the amendment. He said to win passage of his bill, he ultimately agreed to the change, saying he “was brought language right at the end that I was told was acceptable to all parties.”
Chehardy said this week that Allain asked him to draft language that would be acceptable to both the Tax Commission and DeCuir. The request came after the House tacked on a change sought by DeCuir.
The language they ultimately agreed on said if taxpayers showed there was a “clerical error” in their annual reporting, the Tax Commission “shall correct or change the assessment,” language that would position Shell to win the rebate that DeCuir sought. DeCuir insisted on adding the words “clerical error” to bolster Shell’s claim, Chehardy said. Chehardy said he preferred Allain’s original bill, which had nothing to do with the rebate for Shell.
“I have every reason to believe that it was Jason DeCuir who ultimately had to be satisfied,” Chehardy said this week. “It was a good bill but for being hijacked by him.”
Schexnayder, who was on the conference committee that added the key amendment, stood by his support, calling it a “good bill with a good amendment.”
Edwards disagreed, noting that the amendment received no public scrutiny or debate.
“Should there be another attempt to pass a bill meant to benefit one taxpayer next year, it should be done transparently and with full consideration by both chambers,” Edwards said in a veto message.