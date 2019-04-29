WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will have a dinner fundraiser in New Orleans next month that will cost supporters a minimum of $2,800 apiece.

Those willing to shell out $100,000 per person will get "roundtable" access, and couples can pay $35,000 for a photo with the president at the May 14 event.

Shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger and developer Joe Canizaro, Trump's finance co-chairs for Louisiana, are listed as the event's hosts, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by The Advocate.

Other featured guests will include Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks Jr. and Trump Victory Finance Chair Todd Rickets.

The invitation does not identify a location. It says the address will be provided after guests RSVP and, presumably, pay up, so it's unclear how the president's trip may affect traffic and other logistics in New Orleans.

Trump received more than 58 percent of the vote in Louisiana in 2016. He has remained politically popular in the state, with polls generally tracking his approval rating well above 50 percent.

The president was last in New Orleans in January, when he addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual gathering.

Vice President Mike Pence, along with U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, hosted a GOP fundraiser in New Orleans ahead of last year's midterm elections for Congress.

Trump's appearance will make him the latest in a string of 2020 hopefuls to visit the city. Democratic U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, of California; Cory Booker, of New Jersey; and Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, have had public appearances in New Orleans in recent months. All are seeking their party's nomination for president.