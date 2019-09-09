Two seats from the New Orleans area on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will be the subject of a forum set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Candidates for District 1, which is held by Republican Jim Garvey, and District 2, which is held by Democrat Kira Orange Jones, are set to appear.

The event will be hosted by Audubon Charter School's parent teacher organization and take place in the cafeteria of the school, 428 Broadway St.

The hour-long gathering will be hosted by Charles Stroeker, a Tulane public health professor and Audubon parent.

The format includes three-minute introductions by the candidates followed by 20 minutes of questions submitted to the Audubon community and 20 minutes of questions from the audience.

Garvey is being challenged by Marion Bonura, of Metairie, who has no party affiliation, and Lee Price-Barrios, of Abita Springs, a Republican.

+2 Majority of Louisiana school board seats up for grabs in October; will shape direction of public schools More than half the seats on Louisiana's top school board are on the Oct. 12 primary ballot, which means the direction of public schools in the…

Jones' challengers are Shawon Bernard and Ashonta Wyatt, both New Orleans Democrats.

BESE sets policies for 719,000 public school students statewide.

The primary is Oct. 12.

Runoffs will be held on Nov. 16 unless one candidates gets at least 50 percent of the vote plus one.