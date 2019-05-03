Medical marijuana will not be available to patients by a mid-May timeline requested by the state’s licensed dispensing pharmacies, but it is possible the medicine could be on the shelves in June.

Officials with the LSU AgCenter, which is one of two state-sanctioned growers of medical marijuana, said they aim to send their final product to state regulators by the end of May, though it would have to go through regulatory steps before hitting the shelves.

Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said he could not put a specific timeline on how long testing will take, but said it will be faster than the first round of testing done in recent months because it is far less complicated.

Louisiana ag commissioner hopes to get medical marijuana products on approved pharmacy shelves in May The head of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said his goal is for the first medical marijuana products to reach state-lice…

LSU AgCenter officials at a medical marijuana stakeholder meeting at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry headquarters Friday shied away from giving a specific date for when product will be available to patients, noting the testing component is out of their control. But they said they are working to get the product to regulators in the last week of May, if not earlier.

“We don't see any hiccups between now and the end of May,” said Hampton Grunewald, associate vice president for governmental relations at LSU. “But there may be something we don't even know is there. That's the same for (the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry) with testing. We both have things in front of us that we've never seen before. We fully anticipating having at least by the end of May product available for testing.”

Grunewald added it is “possible” patients could have access to the medicine before the next marijuana stakeholder meeting on June 14.

Check back later for more.